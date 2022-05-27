Obi-Wan vs Stranger Things: Fans Can't Decide Which They'll Watch First
The landscape of television shows is continuing to evolve pretty regularly, especially as streaming services have thrown a new wrinkle in the way that people enjoy their favorite programs. On Thursday, the upcoming calendar of streaming releases got a major update when Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, which is poised to debut on Disney+ at the end of May, moved its release date back by two days. The series will now be premiering on Friday, May 27th, with the first two episodes being made available to audiences, before subsequent episodes are released each Wednesday.
The new date definitely surprised fans — especially given the array of other movies and television shows that are set to be released that day. At the moment, the Obi-Wan premiere will now happen on the same day as the long-awaited theatrical releases of Top Gun: Maverick and The Bob's Burgers Movie, as well as the launch of the fourth season of Netflix's Stranger Things. That latter coincidence has television fans feeling a wide array of emotions, as the idea of both shows being available to stream on the same day will beg the question of what to watch first. In the time since the Obi-Wan date change was announced, fans have taken to Twitter to share their confusion and dismay at the coincidence, as well as conversation about the various release models of streaming television. Here are just a few of those reactions.
Stressed
stranger things s4 and obi-wan kenobi are dropping on the same day… pic.twitter.com/nM2vdKrMzE— carlos🌙 MOONKNIGHT DAY (@BYMOONKNIGHT) March 31, 2022
Nuts!
2 episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi & the first part of Stranger Things Season 4 on the exact same day dropping at the exact same time is nuts! pic.twitter.com/V6oi8FpwyU— Josh ❤️ Moon Knight & Halo #BlackLivesMatter (@supermangeek101) March 31, 2022
Intense
Disney plus deciding that obi-wan kenobi should premier on the same day as Netflix’s stranger things s4 part 1! HBO’s house of the dragon coming out near Amazon’s rings of power premier! Wow! The streaming wars has really intensified on the year 2022— repeatinglitanies (@repeatlitanies) March 31, 2022
Nostalgia
May 25 – Obi-Wan Kenobi
May 27 – Stranger Things 4
May 27 – Top Gun: Maverick
Experiencing the nostalgia that week: pic.twitter.com/3hPJgM11Rv— Jake Brown (@_JakeBrown) March 29, 2022
Struggling
me rn cuz I will be struggling on may 27 because I will not know what to watch first, stranger things 4 or Obi wan kenobi 😭😭😭 @Stranger_Things @obiwankenobi #ObiWanKenobi #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/zS7zNBdWNc— 𝑎𝑙𝑒𝑥𝑎𝑛𝑑𝑟𝑎 (@bizzlesonika) March 31, 2022
Omg
stranger things 4 (pt 1) AND 2 episodes of obi-wan in a single day omg https://t.co/upzpv9VDyt— cass (@cassianapozzi) March 31, 2022
Ready
Obi-Wan Kenobi getting pushed back means it drops the same day as Stranger Things 4 🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/1yy3wK0OyF— J-Boogie (@_jb508) March 31, 2022
Dumb
WHY ARE THEY MAKING OBI-WAN COMPETE WITH STRANGER THINGS ON FRIDAY FOR NO REASON THIS IS SO DUMB— Kimmy (@kazskruge) March 31, 2022
Danger
NOOOOOO – they’re changing the Obi-Wan Kenobi premiere plan.
Now the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi and the first half of season 4 of Stranger Things are premiering on the SAME DAY.
The Bob’s Burgers movie I’ve been waiting 5 years for ALSO comes out that day. pic.twitter.com/s7aIks1El5— lauren (@la_rannnn) March 31, 2022
Sinister
disney’s decision to move the premiere date of Obi-Wan Kenobi to the same day as Stranger Things 4’s premiere is indeed a sinister Sith Lord-level gambit— connor mclaughlin (@connor_mcla) March 31, 2022