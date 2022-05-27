Obi-Wan vs Stranger Things: Fans Can't Decide Which They'll Watch First

By Jenna Anderson

The landscape of television shows is continuing to evolve pretty regularly, especially as streaming services have thrown a new wrinkle in the way that people enjoy their favorite programs. On Thursday, the upcoming calendar of streaming releases got a major update when Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, which is poised to debut on Disney+ at the end of May, moved its release date back by two days. The series will now be premiering on Friday, May 27th, with the first two episodes being made available to audiences, before subsequent episodes are released each Wednesday.

The new date definitely surprised fans — especially given the array of other movies and television shows that are set to be released that day. At the moment, the Obi-Wan premiere will now happen on the same day as the long-awaited theatrical releases of Top Gun: Maverick and The Bob's Burgers Movie, as well as the launch of the fourth season of Netflix's Stranger Things. That latter coincidence has television fans feeling a wide array of emotions, as the idea of both shows being available to stream on the same day will beg the question of what to watch first. In the time since the Obi-Wan date change was announced, fans have taken to Twitter to share their confusion and dismay at the coincidence, as well as conversation about the various release models of streaming television. Here are just a few of those reactions.

Stressed

prevnext

Nuts!

prevnext

Intense

prevnext

Nostalgia

prevnext

Struggling

prevnext

Omg

prevnext

Ready

prevnext

Dumb

prevnext

Danger

prevnext

Sinister

prev
Start the Conversation

of