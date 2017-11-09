This Newly-Discovered Frog Looks Like A ‘Stranger Things 2’ Monster

The second season of Stranger Things debuted this weekend, and it’s making fans look at the world in a whole new way.
Spoilers for Stranger Things 2 below!
Over the weekend, the Twitter account @Strange_Animals shared photos of Nasikabatrachus bhupathi, a species of Indian frog that was discovered earlier this year. But as some quickly pointed out, the frog bares a pretty surprising resemblance to Dart, a new creature seen in Stranger Things 2.
A new species of purple frog (Nasikabatrachus bhupathi) was discovered earlier this year in India!
(Photos: Jegath Janani) pic.twitter.com/YVmIbcEdte— Strange Animals (@Strange_Animals) October 28, 2017
Audiences first met Dart (short for D’artgnan) in the season’s third episode, when he was taken under the wing of Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo). The pollywog quickly became a fixation of Dustin and his friends, before…well, the situation got really complicated.
For those who have seen Stranger Things 2, seeing this new frog in the real world has a whole new meaning. So as you’d expect, quite a few have responded to the photos in a pretty clever way on Twitter. Check out a few of our favorite tweets.
nah that’s dart— daveed (@davidkolodziej4) October 29, 2017
dart?!!!!! https://t.co/9FGMkB7Eej— hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) October 29, 2017
Oh god. The demodogs are here. Everyone get out your radiators, flame throwers, and water. And someone find Jane/ Eleven! pic.twitter.com/T7qWaI8dnV— Sarah Grace ? (@seachingsarah_) October 31, 2017
One way to find out pic.twitter.com/WkqhWB1Il0— No Country (@NoCountryNash) October 29, 2017
October 29, 2017
October 29, 2017
The second season of Stranger Things is now available on Netflix.
