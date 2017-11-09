Horror

This Newly-Discovered Frog Looks Like A ‘Stranger Things 2’ Monster

The second season of Stranger Things debuted this weekend, and it’s making fans look at the world […]

The second season of Stranger Things debuted this weekend, and it’s making fans look at the world in a whole new way.

Spoilers for Stranger Things 2 below!

Over the weekend, the Twitter account @Strange_Animals shared photos of Nasikabatrachus bhupathi, a species of Indian frog that was discovered earlier this year. But as some quickly pointed out, the frog bares a pretty surprising resemblance to Dart, a new creature seen in Stranger Things 2.

Audiences first met Dart (short for D’artgnan) in the season’s third episode, when he was taken under the wing of Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo). The pollywog quickly became a fixation of Dustin and his friends, before…well, the situation got really complicated.

For those who have seen Stranger Things 2, seeing this new frog in the real world has a whole new meaning. So as you’d expect, quite a few have responded to the photos in a pretty clever way on Twitter. Check out a few of our favorite tweets.

The second season of Stranger Things is now available on Netflix.

[H/T Entertainment Weekly]

[Embed id=54745]Stranger Things (TVShow: stranger-things)[/Embed]

