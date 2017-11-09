This Newly-Discovered Frog Looks Like A ‘Stranger Things 2’ Monster

The second season of Stranger Things debuted this weekend, and it’s making fans look at the world in a whole new way.

Spoilers for Stranger Things 2 below!

Over the weekend, the Twitter account @Strange_Animals shared photos of Nasikabatrachus bhupathi, a species of Indian frog that was discovered earlier this year. But as some quickly pointed out, the frog bares a pretty surprising resemblance to Dart, a new creature seen in Stranger Things 2.

A new species of purple frog (Nasikabatrachus bhupathi) was discovered earlier this year in India! (Photos: Jegath Janani) pic.twitter.com/YVmIbcEdte — Strange Animals (@Strange_Animals) October 28, 2017

Audiences first met Dart (short for D’artgnan) in the season’s third episode, when he was taken under the wing of Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo). The pollywog quickly became a fixation of Dustin and his friends, before…well, the situation got really complicated.

For those who have seen Stranger Things 2, seeing this new frog in the real world has a whole new meaning. So as you’d expect, quite a few have responded to the photos in a pretty clever way on Twitter. Check out a few of our favorite tweets.

nah that’s dart — daveed (@davidkolodziej4) October 29, 2017

@seachingsarah_

Oh god. The demodogs are here. Everyone get out your radiators, flame throwers, and water. And someone find Jane/ Eleven! pic.twitter.com/T7qWaI8dnV — Sarah Grace ? (@seachingsarah_) October 31, 2017

One way to find out pic.twitter.com/WkqhWB1Il0 — No Country (@NoCountryNash) October 29, 2017

pic.twitter.com/B9p2Wdij08 — k a u f f m a n n (@xkauff) October 29, 2017

The second season of Stranger Things is now available on Netflix.

[H/T Entertainment Weekly]

[Embed id=54745]Stranger Things (TVShow: stranger-things)[/Embed]

