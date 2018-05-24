Netflix Brings Dead ‘Stranger Things’ Characters Back to Life in New Video

One of the most beloved additions to the previous season of Stranger Things was Bob, played by Sean Astin, whose heroic actions allowed Joyce Byers and others escape to safety while he perished. Another casualty of Season Two was Dustin’s cat Mews, who was eaten by his pet from the Upside Down, Gert. In the above video, Netflix has brought the two heroes back together to confront the series’ most intense moments.

Unfortunately, the above video doesn’t give us any hints of what to expect in Season Three, nor does it tease when we can expect the series to return. During a recent press event, however, some of the series’ stars offered vague comments about the upcoming season.

“Season One, I feel like, was more playful,” star Noah Schnapp shared with Variety at a Netflix event. “Season Two was a lot darker. And then Season Three does really well blending them together, and that’s what I love about it.”

Arguably the show’s biggest breakout star has been Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven, a telepathically-gifted young girl who breaks free from a research facility and befriends some of Haddonfield, Indiana’s young residents. The actress offered details about her character’s journey in Season Three.

“It’s a beautiful storyline for Eleven this season,” Brown confirmed. “It’s really a coming of age for her and understanding what being a normal teenage girl is.”

The first season concluded with Eleven seemingly vanishing to another realm after she used her powerful abilities to confront the monstrous demogorgon. Season Two confirmed that the character survived, though she went into hiding as to avoid bringing any harm to her newfound friends. Fans may have been disappointed to see the charismatic group separate, though Brown claimed the narrative helped her hone her acting abilities.

“I found another side of my acting that I didn’t know about,” Brown noted during the panel. “I found techniques on how to cry and how to get angry, and I learned so much from Eleven, from those episodes of being isolated, that when I’m back Season Three, things happen — stranger things happen. I’m just saying I use that style of acting now and my method of acting for Season Three.”

The third season is now filming and is expected to debut on Netflix in 2019. Seasons One and Two are now streaming on the service.

