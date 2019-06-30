Stranger Things Season 3 Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

It’s only a matter of days until Stranger Things‘ third season debuts, but it sounds like the series is already a hit with critics. At the time of this writing, the third season of the Netflix series currently has a 92% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The rating comes from 24 reviews, 22 of which are positive.

The “Critics Consensus” for the season, which summarizes the reviews, can be found below.

“Vibrant and charming, Stranger Things transforms itself into a riveting — if familiar — summer ride that basks in its neon-laden nostalgia without losing sight of the rich relationships that make the series so endearing.”

This is currently the series’ lowest score yet, compared to the show’s previous two seasons – which hold a 96% and 94%, respectively, on Rotten Tomatoes. But seeing as the series is several days out from its debut, it’s safe to assume that number will change in some way.

After the previous two seasons of Stranger Things dominated the pop culture conversation, quotes from the show’s cast and crew have indicated that the new episodes will be even bigger than ever.

“We would say that this is our most unapologetically fun season,” co-creator Ross Duffer admitted earlier this year. “Yet at the same time, it is also our most horrifying and intense season. It’s this wild mix of tones that we think really sets this season apart.”

“It does feel bigger, just filming it — obviously I haven’t seen any of it, but it does feel bigger, darker, scarier,” Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer shared in a previous interview. “It felt like they noticeably bumped it up to a different level this season. So I’m excited to see it, too. I don’t know how they do it, [creators] the [Duffer] brothers, but yeah, I’m excited.”

“I wish I could characterize the season, but to me it’s so big,” series star David Harbour echoed in an interview last year. “For example, did you find last season to be darker? There were certainly elements of it that were scary, but I thought there was also a lot of fun, a lot of joy and a lot of silliness, with Steve being a dad and the kids as Ghostbusters. Just taking my story, for example, it’s fun to see Hopper having adopted Eleven. She’s become legitimized in the society, in the world of Hawkins. And he’s a father now. He’s raising a teenage daughter, with all that that entails. So I think that can be pretty funny to see his inadequacies in all of this.”

Season 3 of Stranger Things will debut on July 4th on Netflix.