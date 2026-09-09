Nintendo Switch 2 Is Getting Three of the Best Horror Games of the Decade Just in Time for Halloween

When Halloween rolls around, gamers tend to gravitate toward playing horror games. Fans of the Nintendo Switch 2 have seen an increasingly diverse library of horror games, including Capcom’s Resident Evil 9: Requiem, one of the best games in the series and one of the hottest horror games right now. But today’s Nintendo Switch 2 Direct just revealed that three of the best horror games released this year will be joining the hybrid console’s selection, and right in time for Halloween. To no one’s surprise, these three titles come from Capcom and give horror fans even more Resident Evil to enjoy.

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The three games are the remakes of Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 4. Capcom has meticulously rebuilt the games for modern audiences and hardware, including updated visuals, over-the-shoulder gameplay, expanded storytelling, and modern controls. Now they are arriving on Nintendo Switch 2 on the same October 16 date, giving players an entire trilogy of horror adventures to tackle during the Halloween season. Resident Evil 2 follows Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield through the Raccoon City disaster, Resident Evil 3 puts Jill Valentine against Nemesis, and Resident Evil 4 sends Leon on a mission to rescue the president’s daughter.

Three Modern Horror Classics Are Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in Resident Evil

Resident Evil 2 follows Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield through the Raccoon City disaster, Resident Evil 3 puts Jill Valentine against Nemesis, and Resident Evil 4 sends Leon on a mission to rescue the president’s daughter. With all three remakes arriving on the same day, fans can play through each game in succession to celebrate the spooky season.

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Resident Evil 2 is particularly exciting because the 2019 remake is one of the most acclaimed remakes in the series and offers a large breadth of content. The Deluxe Edition will include additional costumes and weapons, giving longtime fans some extra reasons to revisit Raccoon City as both Leon and Claire.

Resident Evil 3 is more action-focused, centering on the nightmare Jill Valentine goes through in Raccoon City. At the forefront of this is Nemesis, Jill’s relentless and deadly pursuer. On Nintendo Switch 2, the game will include classic costumes for Jill and Carlos, adding another bit of nostalgia for longtime fans.

Finally, there is Resident Evil 4, one of the most iconic games in the series. It follows Leon’s journey into rural Europe and should show why Leon is one of the most recognizable and beloved protagonists in gaming. The Switch 2 Gold Edition includes the main game, Separate Ways, The Mercenaries, additional costumes, and other content.

Capcom is setting 2026 up to be the best year for Nintendo Switch 2 horror fans, and releasing three games before Halloween is the icing on the cake. Nintendo Switch 2 has already received Resident Evil Requiem, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, and Resident Evil Village, and this new wave gives the system an even stronger survival horror lineup.