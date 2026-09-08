Scrapped Chucky Crossover With Unexpected, Non-Horror Franchise Revealed After 35 Years

Since his debut in 1988, Chucky has become not only the king of the killer doll subgenre in horror but also one of the most consistent villains on the big and small screens. Across seven feature films and three seasons of TV (not including the remake), the character has been written by the same person (creator Don Mancini) and voiced by the iconic Brad Dourif for almost forty years now. In that time, the fandom for Chucky has only grown, and their hopes and dreams about where he could go next (there’s a lot of demand for Space) or who he might actually fight.

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To date, Chucky facing off against another major horror villain has largely just been the stuff of fan dreams, though there were previously some promo videos made that edited the killer doll into footage from movies like Psycho, The Purge, and Drag Me to Hell. Now, though, it’s been revealed that a Chucky crossover was actually pitched to Universal years ago, with Problem Child writer Larry Karaszewski and Scott Alexander confirming they pitched the idea to the studio.

Chucky vs Problem Child Movie Was Pitched (And Rejected)

Speaking at a screening of both Problem Child and Problem Child 2, screenwriters Karaszewski and Alexander revealed to the audience in attendance that they pitched the idea of smashing up these two franchises together, which was quickly shot down. Unfortunately, further details on the pitch, or even when they might have tried to sell the crossover, weren’t revealed.

Another wild revelation from last night was when Larry Karaszewski and Scott Alexander said that they indeed once pitched Universal on a PROBLEM CHILD VS CHUCKY movie. The studio turned it down. https://t.co/rDTVerYnjQ — Bill Bria (@billbria) September 7, 2026

It’s pretty easy from the surface-level observation to see why Universal would turn down a crossover between these two franchises. The first is that inter-franchise mixing wasn’t really a thing in the early ’90s when Problem Child was released, and the Chucky sequels were being produced. To that end, the idea would immediately seem preposterous to a studio.

On top of that, though, is the tonal dissonance between the two franchises. Though Chucky would certainly leap to outright horror-comedy with later offerings, the first three films in the Child’s Play series were regular horror films (though the jokes still popped up, of course). To that end, a comedy series that was about familial hijinks wouldn’t seem like a good fit to a studio hoping to line their pockets.

That said, Problem Child did have a sinister side to it that often gets forgotten about when the movie is discussed. Lest we forget, the titular “problem child” is pen pals with a serial killer in the original movie. To that end, it would be pretty easy to see how Junior Healy and Chucky could cross paths in some way, even if the studio itself couldn’t see the vision. Both of them are pretty mean-spirited too, so it’s easy to imagine that a crossover between the two would be less “Vs.” and more along the lines of a team-up movie. In any event, it didn’t happen, but it’s an idea that is weird enough to make fans perk up in 2026.