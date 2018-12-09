‘Stranger Things 3’ Trailer Debuts at CCXP

Many nostalgic horror fans have been patiently waiting for a glimpse at Netflix‘s third season of Stranger Things, which is set to explore more weird happenings in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana.

While the public eagerly awaits a clip, a trailer – ANYTHING AT ALL – showcasing Stranger Things 3, some lucky fans attending CCXP in Brazil were treated to a brand new preview of the upcoming season.

Collider’s Steve Weintraub was in attendance, and described the new trailer for the rest of us who weren’t able to attend the convention:

.@netflix just world premiered the teaser for @Stranger_Things 3 at #CCXP2018. The teaser had a few short sentences in it but it was all in Portuguese so no idea what it said

The teaser ends with coming in 2019 and the 3 in the middle of the logo like #StrangerThings 2. pic.twitter.com/vfvUnH7wU9 — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) December 9, 2018

Fans have been eager to find out more about the new episodes of the horror Netflix series, especially after Netflix announced the third season was delayed according to the VP of Original Content Cindy Holland

“It’s a handcrafted show.” Holland said at the TCAs, according to TV Line. “[Co-creators] The Duffer brothers and [producer] Shawn Levy have worked really hard, and they understand the stakes are high. They want to deliver something bigger and better than what they did last year. And so they really want to take the time to get it right.”

“I think it’s going to be a fantastic season,” Holland added. “It’s gonna be worth the wait.”

Producer Shawn Levy also teased that fans should expect to see some darker content in the upcoming season.

“So Season Three has a really healthy dose of poppy, bright levity and cultural fun,” Levy said to The Playlist earlier this year. “But I can only promise you that Season Three eventually goes places that are darker, and unquestionably more action-packed, than we’ve ever gone before.”

He added, “It would be a mistake for anyone to think that Season Three is the summer of fun and lightness because it’s a whole lot more than that.”

Fans will get to see more of Stranger Things 3 in the coming months as Netflix gears up for the season premiere sometime in 2019.