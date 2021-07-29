Stranger Things Star Caleb McLaughlin Teases Insane Storylines for Season 4

✖

The debut season of Netflix's Stranger Things delivered audiences a number of ambitious storylines, featuring alternate dimensions, telekinetic powers, and mysterious conspiracies, with each subsequent season managing to take those concepts even further, but star Caleb McLaughlin recently teased that Season 4 will be going to "insane" heights. Given how extreme things have already gotten, including Season 3 bringing a massive beast from the Upside Down into the Starcourt Mall of Hawkins, Indiana, there's no telling just what series creators Matt and Ross Duffer have in store for audiences. Season 4 of Stranger Things is currently in production and does not yet have a release date.

"I’m excited for people to see the season," McLaughlin shared with Complex. "We’ve been filming it right now for the past year and a half, two years because of COVID. I’m really excited for everyone to see the season. It’s definitely different from the last couple of seasons. Storylines are insane. It’s going to be really exciting to see what people think about this. While I’m talking about this, I’m thinking about what we’ve been filming and I’m just like, 'Wow. No one knows what is to come. It’s insane.'”

The inherent nature of the series' concept comes with some complications, as the action and excitement has largely been contained to a group of friends battling otherworldly forces, so were the scope to get too large, it would draw attention from the military and likely result in countless complications. Despite those challenges, another of the series' stars, Sadie Sink, confirmed that the scale of the upcoming season has grown even further.

“So we started filming Season 4, I don’t even know when it was, but it was before the pandemic and then we got like a month of filming done, then we had to stop for I guess seven or eight months, and then we came back to work and things were completely different," Sink revealed to Collider. "So I think the real challenging part was just adjusting to the new rules and the regulations that were in place on set. That was a big adjustment. But yeah, I think we were all just so grateful to be able to work. And we’ve been working for a while now and creating something really amazing.”

She added, “The scale of the show just gets bigger and bigger each year so yeah, it’s just been really incredible to see where they’re going with the storyline. It’s really amazing this year. And just how the stakes are just so much higher. Higher than they’ve ever been.”

Stay tuned for details on Season 4 of Stranger Things.

