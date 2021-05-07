Stranger Things 4 Star Maya Hawke Promises the Long Wait Is Worth It

✖

Despite production on Season 4 of Stranger Things originally kicking off early in 2020, details about the new adventure have been kept tightly under wraps, and while fans are remaining as patient as possible, star Maya Hawke recently promised that the extended wait for the new season would all be worth it. While no one involved with the production could have anticipated having to shut down for months due to the coronavirus pandemic, those delays allowed creators Matt and Ross Duffer to more thoroughly develop the new season, setting the stage for the new episodes to be some of the best the series has to offer.

"I'm not allowed to tell you when we finish filming, but I can tell you that, though it's been forever, because we've had so much time, the level of effort, interest, and detail that the Duffer brothers have had the time to put into these scripts, and that the actors have had the time to think about their characters, it is gonna be awesome," Hawke shared with Collider. "And I'm so proud of the work that everyone is doing and I can't wait for people to see this season. It's been a long wait, but I think it will be worth it."

Hawke isn't the only one who thinks the upcoming season could be its best, with producer Shawn Levy expressing a similar sentiment last year.

“I’ll just say the pandemic definitely massively delayed shooting and therefore the launch of our current Season Four, date still TBD," Levy shared with Collider. "But it impacted very positively by allowing the Duffer brothers, for the first time ever, to write the entire season before we shoot it and to have time to rewrite in a way that they rarely had before so the quality of these screenplays are exceptional, maybe better than ever.”

Another one of the series' stars, Natalia Dyer, was also impressed with the quality of the Season 4 scripts.

"Normally, we get the first few scripts, and then they have to keep writing due to the schedule of it," Dyer shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "And it takes a while to craft a script. So, normally, there’s a kind of 'writing as we’re going,' but it seems they’ve had enough time. I think it’s maybe been a blessing for the writers, in some way, because they had the time to just sit down, think, and create. So, yeah, it appears to be that they’ve got it all down."

Despite the excitement of the cast and crew, it's unknown when Stranger Things Season 4 will land on Netflix.

