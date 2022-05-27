Stranger Things Season 4 Reveals How Hopper Survived

✖

Stranger Things 4 finally revealed how Hopper survived the ending of the third season. *Spoilers ahead for the newest season of the Netflix show!* Surprisingly, Hopper merely fell down to a lower platform during the blast. When things started to kick into high-gear, the sheriff made a business decision to jump and it paid off. Sure, the force of the blast knocked him out, but he survived. Upon waking up, he tried to pull himself up the ladder back to where he was standing. Unfortunately for Hopper, there were some Russian agents there to greet him. Hence why we see him in the wintry climate during the teasers for Stranger Things 4. It might not be the answer that some people were looking for, but it does make a measure of sense. All those wild theories about him being blown into the Upside Down or getting killed by the blast and resurrected by the Russians seem to be for naught.

In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Hopper actor David Harbour shared the sheriff's mindset heading into the fourth season. Things were always a little bit weird in Hawkins, but this is an entirely different level so far from home.

"Especially coming out of season 3, I think we're going to see entirely different colors of Hopper," Harbour explained. "He's in a brutal environment. He's going through brutal external things and also brutal internal things. One of the greatest things about this show is the cinematography and the colors and things like that, and each quadrant of the show has a different color palette. So, Hopper is just in a very stark environment."

"It's a lot of white and this dark, dark blue. He's in Russia, he's being beat up by prison guards, he's isolated, he's alone, there's a monster in this prison," he added. "And also he has these secrets that have kept him from being the father, the man that he wants to be, and he needs to purge these secrets on the inside to move forward and be the warrior that can be necessary in this fight against the Upside Down."

Here's how Netflix describes Stranger Things 4 as people race to see for themselves: "It's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."

