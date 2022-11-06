Stranger Things Season 4's New Behind-the-Scenes Photos Will Have Fans Missing Their Favs

Happy Stranger Things Day! November 6th is the day fans of the beloved Netflix series celebrate all things Stranger Things since it marks the day that Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) went missing from Hawkins, Indiana. Today, Netflix has a huge line-up of activities planned including live fan experiences, teasing new content on social media, hosting special screenings, and rolling out limited-edition merchandise. The social media accounts for the show are also sharing some fun behind-the-scenes content, and new images of the cast will warm your heart.

"guess who found brand new BTS photos [open this thread for a smile] #strangerthingsday," the official Stranger Things account tweeted. They shared some adorable photos of Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield) and Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair) and Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Amybeth McNulty (Vickie) and Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Joseph Quinn (Eddie Munson), and one of Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) and Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler). Check out the thread below:

guess who found brand new BTS photos [open this thread for a smile] #strangerthingsday pic.twitter.com/iV9acLbKAe — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 6, 2022

You can also view the schedule of today's Stranger Things events below:

Did Max Die in Stranger Things?

The fourth season of Stranger Things was a big one for Max who was almost a victim of Vecna in the first half of the season, but was saved by Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill." However, Max wasn't out of the woods yet in the finale after she decided to ditch the song that was protecting her in order to set a trap for Vecna. Unfortunately, things did not go according to plan, and Max briefly died in the arms of her ex-boyfriend and good friend, Lucas. Thankfully, Max ended up being saved by Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), but we last saw her in a coma.

"So much of the season is about Max," co-creator Matt Duffer previously told IGN. "We open the season with her struggling with [her grief] and her trying to navigate that, and Max, on the other hand, is also someone who doesn't easily open up to people. So a lot of what she's dealing with, she's struggling with internally, she's shut a lot of people out, which makes it even that much more difficult."

"So many bad things that have happened in this town that people are starting to question what's going on here," co-creator Ross Duffer added. "The government has attempted to sort of push things under the rug, but that mall fire and all of that, was too big, really, for anyone to ignore. So there's this growing sense of, there is something wrong with this town and some people even saying that it's cursed."

