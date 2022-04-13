Stranger Things 4 Promises Bigger Role for Max in New Season

This week saw another new trailer for the fourth season of Stranger Things, which is finally coming to Netflix next month. Fans have a lot of questions about the upcoming season, including wondering why Max (Sadie Sink) was seen floating in the new trailer. After the death of her step-brother, Billy (Dacre Montgomery), Max has a lot to deal with, and the Duffer Brothers are promising a bigger role for her in Season 4.

“So much of the season is about Max,” Matt Duffer told IGN. “We open the season with her struggling with [her grief] and her trying to navigate that, and Max, on the other hand, is also someone who doesn’t easily open up to people. So a lot of what she’s dealing with, she’s struggling with internally, she’s shut a lot of people out, which makes it even that much more difficult.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“So many bad things that have happened in this town that people are starting to question what’s going on here,” Ross Duffer added. “The government has attempted to sort of push things under the rug, but that mall fire and all of that, was too big, really, for anyone to ignore. So there’s this growing sense of, there is something wrong with this town and some people even saying that it’s cursed.”

“We didn’t get to go into the Upside Down in last season at all due to the narrative,” Ross also confirmed. “And this season, we wanted to really go in there and spend some time there. So that’s something we’re super excited about this season. I mean, we spend more time in the Upside Down than any other season. It’s not even close.”

The upcoming fourth season will be split into two parts and followed by a fifth and final season, ending the journey that made so many young actors famous. Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler) recently spoke with W Magazine and gave some hints about the show, teasing a “darker” season. ” It’s bigger, it’s darker, and it’s gonna be great,” she shared. You can read a description of Season 4 below:

“It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time — and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”

Stranger Things Season 4 premieres on Netflix on May 27th.