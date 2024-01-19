Stranger Things Co-Creator Shares Behind-the-Scenes Looks at Final Season

The upcoming final season of Stranger Things has been nearly a decade in the making, and while co-creator Ross Duffer might not want to spoil any plot details about the upcoming episodes, he recently showed off some ambiguous photos taken from the second week of production. The nature of the series and its passionate following means that some eagle-eyed fans are sure to deceipher specific clues about the images that could come with teases about the final season, but just knowing that these final episodes are finally being filmed is enough to excite most viewers. The final season of Stranger Things isn't expected to premiere until 2025.

Duffer captioned the series of images, "Week 2," with the only defintive image being that of Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler.

Virtually ever since the release of Season 4, the Duffer brothers teased that there would be a time jump for Season 5. The closest detail we get about the passage of time is a bumper sticker about Halley's Comet, but with Season 4 taking place in March of 1986 and the bumper sticker touting an April 1986 date, this is likely an outdated decoration for the timeline of Season 5.

Production on Season 4 of the series was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, so while even though only six months were supposed to have passed, the teen-aged stars looked noticeably older. In addition to the time jump offering a narrative justification for the passage of time in the real world, director Shawn Levy previously shared the methods used to keep the stars looking younger than they really are.

"We've already watched the cast of our show grow up in the public eye, and between 12 and 22, every human being changes profoundly," Levy explained to Variety. "This passage of time is definitely not helping. That being said, our hair and makeup and wardrobe department are pretty exceptional, using costumes and wigs and makeup. The '80s are also our friends in returning these young adult actors to their iconic Hawkins characters. So we're going to use all the all the tools available to us."

