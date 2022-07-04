Stranger Things Creators Hope to "Pass the Baton" to New Filmmaker for Spinoff

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer have teased their plans to develop spinoffs from their beloved Netflix series, yet details of any of those projects have been kept under wraps, though the filmmakers recently confirmed that, even if they will be developing those projects, they'll find new filmmakers to tell those stories. The main reason for this decision is based on how many years the pair have already committed to the proper series, with the selection of a new creative stepping in to helm a spinoff allowing them to explore other creative opportunities. Stranger Things Season 4 is out now on Netflix.

"The idea, ultimately, is to pass the baton to someone else, someone who's hopefully really talented and passionate," Matt Duffer shared with the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "Even the idea of Ross and I, say, doing a pilot and leaving it, it just feels silly to me."

He continued, "You really need to be there from the beginning to end. I think we need to find a partner to help us with that."

The pair did admit that they still "want to be very involved" in the future of the franchise, with Ross noting, "Hopefully we find that right person to pass the baton to while we go on to do new stuff."

Over the course of four seasons, the Duffers have introduced audiences to all manner of storytelling elements and mythologies, from the mysterious organization Dr. Brenner is a part of or the dark and disturbing Upside Down dimension. Given how fans have already theorized that a spinoff could spend more time in these realms, the Duffers have confirmed that their current plan for a spinoff is unlike anything viewers are anticipating.

"We've done all that," Matt shared. "So [the spin-off idea we have is] very different."

Just last week, the Duffer brothers addressed the possible timeline of developing the first spinoff they have planned.

When asked by Variety if they would complete Season 5 before moving on to the spinoff, Ross Duffer explained, "Probably. There's a version of developing in parallel, they would never shoot it parallel. I think, actually, we're gonna start delving into that soon, I think, as we're winding down and finishing these visual effects. Matt and I are gonna start getting into it."

Matt Duffer added, "The reason we haven't done anything is just because you don't want to be doing it for the wrong reasons. It was just, 'Is this something I would want to make regardless of it being related to Stranger Things or not?' And, definitely. Even if we took the Stranger Things title off of it, I would -- I'm just so, so excited about it. It is not what, I don't think anyone's gonna be thinking. It's gonna be different than what anyone's expecting."

