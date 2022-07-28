Stranger Things Star Joseph Quinn Debunks Comic-Con Mistreatmnt Rumors

The fourth season of Stranger Things came to an end at the beginning of July, and fans are still talking about their newfound love for Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn). Earlier this month, a video of Quinn went viral after he broke down in tears during a Q&A at London Film and Comic Con. It has been reported that the convention oversold the actor's meet and greets by 400 tickets, and people in attendance claimed the staff had yelled at the actor for taking too much time with each fan. In a recent interview with 1883 Magazine, Quinn debunked rumors that he was mistreated by the con's staff.

"I did my first Comic Con recently. It was a very wild experience. It's going around that I was mistreated by the staff, which is totally not true. I want to clear that up. They were very amazing. They made me feel very safe and looked after. We just weren't prepared for the number of people that turned up. As I was saying earlier, it's extremely gratifying to see Eddie have this effect on people. I got a bit emotional as well, but it had nothing to do with the way I was treated," Quinn explained.

Recently, Quinn was supposed to appear at German Comic Con, but the official Instagram account for the con revealed that he had to cancel. Some fans speculated that it had to do with his supposed treatment at the London convention, but it was reported that the actor had issues with his passport. This wasn't the only travel issue Quinn has had recently. While on his way to film an episode of The Tonight Show, the Stranger Things star was detained at the airport. Luckily, he was eventually recognized and let go.

Quinn has shared in recent interviews what it's been like having Eddie become a sensation overnight.

"It's a completely overwhelming feeling," Quinn recently told Entertainment Tonight about the online reactions to Eddie in the Stranger Things 4 finale. "It's so lovely, like, the devotion that fans have for this show and how they've found space in their heart for a new character… It's just so heartwarming. They've been so gracious and welcoming. It's lovely."

"I just wanted to show someone that felt real," Quinn recently said of Eddie when talking to Netflix. "And what was so fun was doing that with someone that looked so extraordinarily kind of odd – to me, anyway ... I think, as human beings, we're all very multifaceted. There are situations we're in where we feel like we can be very assertive and brave and bold and command space. And then there are situations where you don't feel like that, and you can feel the opposite, but you're still the same person."

All nine episodes of the fourth season of Stranger Things are now streaming on Netflix.