Stranger Things Star Reveals On-Set Prank So Intense It Resulted in a Ban

The fourth season of Stranger Things is finally hitting Netflix in May, which means some of the cast have started doing interviews to tease the show’s long-awaited return. Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin Henderson on the series, recently spoke with Michael Rosenbaum on his Inside You podcast, and talked about the history of Stranger Things and revealed that he was originally told the hit show wouldn’t last. He also shared some set stories, including the prank that led to an official set ban.

“I remember there was this one prank, it’s not my prank. It’s… it funny now? I don’t know if it’s funny now, it might be less funny now, it’s pretty messed up. I remember there was one of our crew members who worked in costumes. She was getting married very, very soon. This might be Season One or Two and she’s so excited ,of course, she’s about to be married, it’s incredible. Noah [Schnapp] and Millie [Bobby Brown] decided to prank call her, and Noah prank called her as ‘Brian,’ the manager of the venue that her wedding was, telling her that there was a construction issue at the venue and they were going to have to cancel their reservation,” Matarazzo explained.

He continued, “This is like two weeks out of her wedding so she’s freaking out, she’s crying. So Noah can’t see it, he’s just on the phone on one end and Millie is the room and she’s like ‘Cut it, cut it.’ I think she took it well, I think afterwards she took it well. Maybe not for like the first day or two… But I remember that and I was like, ‘Whoa, so maybe no more pranks on set.’”

The upcoming fourth season of Stranger Things will be split in two and followed by a fifth and final season, ending the journey that made so many young actors famous. Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler) recently spoke with W Magazine and gave some hints about the show, teasing a “darker” season.

“I can’t say much. It’s bigger, it’s darker, and it’s gonna be great. [Laughs] It’s such a hard question. I’m like, ‘I can say that,’ but then I’m like, ‘Oh, can I?’ I’m not sure … You know, we kind of pick up a bit after where we left off. [Laughs] I really have been saying the most generic things. They put us in a really tough spot. I say this every season, but I really am excited. I think the cast and crew are, too—we’re all amazed that despite everything, we were able to keep working. And I will say, I’ve really come to admire the ‘kids’ on our show. They’re not kids anymore,” Dyer shared.

She added, “And there have been bigger and crazier things happening in every season since the first. I’m partially so excited about this one because the way we shot it feels so different, so stretched out, you know? There’s stuff we filmed a year and a half ago, which is kind of crazy to still be working on it—like, ‘What did we shoot? That was so long ago.’ I’m really curious to see it, though it’ll be a while. We don’t know when, but of course, you edit after you wrap, so it’ll be a minute.”

Stranger Things‘ fourth season is premiering on Netflix on May 27th.