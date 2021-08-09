Stranger Things TUBBZ Ducks Really Turn Things Upside Down

Last week, Netflix dropped a teaser trailer for Season 4 of Stranger Things, and it looks like things are going to get even stranger in 2022. Just don't expect everyone to be a bath duck in the Upside Down. That's something that's happening right now in the real world thanks to the release of new TUBBZ figures of Eleven, Jim Hopper, Steve Harrington, and the Demogorgon.

If you're unfamiliar, TUBBZ figures are the brainchild of Numskull Designs, and the lineup features all of your favorite characters from movies, video games, TV shows, and comic books as 3.54-inch collectible vinyl bath ducks. They even come packaged with their own little tub display stand! They're kind of like Funko Pops, only a bit more fun.

The Stranger Things TUBBZ lineup is available to pre-order here from Just Geek (Numskull Designs' retail arm) for $12.99 each. As always, Numskull has done a really fantastic job translating the characters into ducks. In fact, the Demogorgon might be even more terrifying in duck form.

Note that Numskull is celebrating the 2nd anniversary of their TUBBZ line by offering a discount on the entire collection. TUBBZ ducks retail for $14.99 each in most cases, but the sale drops pre-orders down to $12.99 and in stock TUBBZ to $9.99 for a limited time. You can shop the entire TUBBZ collection right here.

As for Stranger Things on Netflix, executive producer and director Shawn Levy recently revealed that he knows how and when the show will end. Rumors suggest that the endgame could happen with Season 5, but regardless of when it ends, there's a good chance that we see a spinoff of two.

