The Stranger Things x Nike Sneaker Collection Arrives Today

Nike and Netflix are celebrating the return of Stranger Things on July 4th with a collection of throwback sneaker designs inspired by Hawkins High School and Independence Day 1985. The Hawkins High collection drops today, June 27th – and if you want to own them, here’s what you need to know…

The Nike x Stranger Things Hawkins High sneaker collection will launch in three styles today at 10am EST sharp. You’ll be able to order the Blazer MID here, the Air Tailwind 79 here, and the Cortez here for $120 each while supplies last. Note that each of the shoe designs incorporates a Hawkins High School patch. Each pair of shoes will also come with a set of limited edition Stranger Things pins. If history serves, these sneakers will sell out in a heartbeat and most of you will have to pick them up on eBay with markups. Sneaker collecting is frustrating and expensive like that.

If you scroll down the product pages for each of those shoe links, you’ll also find details on a line of Hawkins High apparel, which will also go live at 10am EST. The collection includes a cap, gym sweats, and a t-shirt.

The red, white, and blue Independence Day colorway of the Stranger Things Nike sneaker collection will arrive on Nike SNKRS on July 1st at 10am EST. The red Cortez will be available here, the white Air Tailwind 79 will be available here, and the blue Blazer MID will be available here. Each design features “1985” on the heel and includes a separate set of Stranger Things pins as a bonus. Again, each of those links also includes details on Hawkins High apparel.

The third season of Stranger Things arrives on Netflix July 4th. The official synopsis reads:

“It’s 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana, and summer’s heating up. School’s out, there’s a brand new mall in town, and the Hawkins crew are on the cusp of adulthood. Romance blossoms and complicates the group’s dynamic, and they’ll have to figure out how to grow up without growing apart. Meanwhile, danger looms. When the town’s threatened by enemies old and new, Eleven and her friends are reminded that evil never ends; it evolves. Now they’ll have to band together to survive, and remember that friendship is always stronger than fear.”

