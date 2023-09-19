Shudder's Suitable Flesh Gets Red-Band Trailer

Author H.P. Lovecraft has a long legacy in the world of horror and sci-fi, as he blended together a variety of ambitiously unsettling ideas into compelling stories, with filmmaker Joe Lynch bringing the Lovecraft short story "The Thing on the Doorstep" to life as the movie Suitable Flesh. The film premiered earlier this year and will eventually be coming to streaming service Shudder, with Suitable Flesh getting a red-band trailer that teases all the madcap mayhem of the genre-bending adventure. You can check out the red-band trailer for Suitable Flesh below before it hits select theaters and wherever you rent movies on October 27th.

The movie is described, "Psychiatrist Elizabeth Derby becomes obsessed with helping a young patient suffering extreme personality disorder. But it leads her into dark occult danger as she tries to escape a horrific fate."

Suitable Flesh stars Heather Graham, Judah Judah Lewis, Johnathon Schaech, and Barbara Crampton.

While the works of Lovecraft make for thrilling pieces of literature, the tones and cosmic horrors he explored often struggled to be effectively brought to life for cinematic outings. Earlier this year, Lynch explained the film's place within the lore of Lovecraft.

"Lovecraft was one of the original world builders. I loved it when [Quentin] Tarantino would have the Vega Brothers in movies or, obviously, in the MCU, you have characters that are just traversing through each other's stories, which came from the comics," Lynch expressed to ComicBook.com. "But even before Stephen King had Castle Rock, Lovecraft was doing that and there was something about the world-building that's so exciting. I remember watching From Beyond and somebody had a Miskatonic shirt on and I was like, 'Oh! You mean like Doctor West and Katerine McMichaels are going to walk past each other at one point?!'"

Two of the most notable Lovecraft adaptations are Re-Animator and From Beyond, both of which came from director Stuart Gordon and starred Barbara Crampton.

"It's definitely in the world of Lovecraft and Miskatonic. As I've grown up in the business, I've realized that Lovecraft is my legacy and when this script fell in my lap, I didn't know he [writer Dennis Paoli] was going to give me," Crampton confessed. "Yes, it's in the world of Re-Animator and From Beyond and there are homages in Suitable Flesh that reference the other films."

Suitable Flesh hits select theaters and is available wherever you rent movies on October 27th.

