‘Suspiria’ Blu-ray Details and Release Date Revealed

This year’s remake of Suspiria delivered audiences one of the most horrifying theatrical experiences of the year, yet its limited release prevented audiences across the country from being able to witness its horrors. Luckily, the film will be landing on Digital HD on January 15, 2019 and on Blu-ray and DVD on January 29, 2019.

In the film, young American dancer Susie Bannion (Dakota Johnson) arrives in 1970s Berlin to audition for the world-renowned Helena Markos Dance Company, stunning the troupe’s famed choreographer, Madame Blanc Tilda Swinton), with her raw talent. When she vaults to the role of lead dancer, Olga, the previous lead, breaks down and accuses the company’s female directors of being witches. As rehearsals intensify for the final performance of the company’s signature piece, Susie and Madame Blanc grow strangely close, suggesting that Susie’s purpose in the company goes beyond merely dancing. Meanwhile, an inquisitive psychotherapist trying to uncover the company’s dark secrets enlists the help of another dancer, who probes the depths of the studio’s hidden underground chambers, where horrific discoveries await.

The Blu-ray release will include the following special features:

“The Making of Suspiria” Featurette

“The Secret Language of Dance” Featurette

“The Transformations of Suspiria” Featurette

Since its release, the response to Suspiria has been incredibly divisive, with those who connect with it championing the inventive ways in which the 1977 original has been reinvented. It’s no surprise that the response has been so mixed, as director Luca Guadagnino promised he aimed to deliver audiences an unforgettable experience.

“I hope that the movie comes across as a relentless experience that’s going to go deep into your skin all the way down into your spine,” the director shared with The Hollywood Reporter. “I want the movie to perform as the most disturbing experience you can have. The movie is about being immersed in a world of turmoil and uncompromising darkness.”

Fans weren’t the only ones emotionally impacted by the film, with star Johnson detailing that she inadvertently absorbed far too much of the film’s darkness, carrying it with her after the shoot wrapped.

“I find sometimes when I work on a project and — I don’t have any shame in this — I’m a very porous person and I absorb a lot of people’s feelings,” Johnson shared at a press event promoting the film [H/T Entertainment Weekly]. “When you’re working sometimes with dark subject matter, it can stay with you and then to talk to somebody really nice about it afterwards is a really nice way to move on from the project. My therapist is a really nice woman.”

Suspiria lands on Digital HD on January 15, 2019 and on Blu-ray and DVD on January 29, 2019. Pre-orders are live now.

