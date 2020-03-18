Talking Dead Announces Show Will Return This Sunday

The Walking Dead is currently in the midst of its 10th season, and ratings for the series spiked this week after a great episode. A huge part of the long-running series’ culture has always been Talking Dead, the after-show hosted by Chris Hardwick that began during The Walking Dead‘s second season. The official Twitter account for the talk show announced yesterday that the show will be returning next Sunday with some exciting guests on the line-up.

“Next Sunday, we’re back and ready to talk! #TWD Superfan Yvette Nicole Brown and Executive Producer / Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple will break down an all-new episode of TWD with a SURPRISE CAST MEMBER. We know you’ve got questions! Ask #TalkingDead,” they wrote. You can check out the tweet below:

Many fans commented on the post, clearly excited for the episode. “Scott better give us the tea on The Richonn Movie,” @brookcty wrote. “Yay! Needed you last week,” @PANYGAFLgirl added. “Can’t wait to see what insights @YNB shares with us!!! Love to hear her theories,” @andreakidd37 replied.

The next episode of The Walking Dead is titled “What We Become” and promises to be a must-see one as it’s set to be the exit episode for Danai Gurira‘s Michonne.

“There’s some meaty content with her that will hopefully be cool for the audience,” showrunner Angela Kang previously told The Hollywood Reporter of Michonne’s final episode. Michonne’s mission will see her confronted with “some really emotional and complicated decisions,” and will touch on Michonne’s heartbreak over the recent death of close friend Siddiq (Avi Nash).

“There’s going to be some stuff that will introduce some very interesting intrigue in her story as well. I hope we’ve done right by her,” Kang said of Gurira. “I think she’s just absolutely brilliant. That’s about as much as I can say without giving too much away.”

“What We Become” airs Sunday, March 22 at 9/8c on AMC. The episode will be available for ad-free viewing 48 hours earlier on AMC Premiere, the cabler’s subscription-based premium service. The follow-up episode of Talking Dead will air on Sunday at 10/9c on AMC.