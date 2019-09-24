CBS Announces Tell Me a Story Season 2 Premiere Date

CBS All Access today announced that the second season of psychological thriller Tell Me a Story will premiere on Thursday, December 5th. The series is created by Kevin Williamson and takes popular fairy tales and reimagines them as dark fables. The new season will explore an entirely new set of fairy tales and characters, with 10 episodes releasing weekly. The episodes include the stories of three legendary princesses – “Beauty and the Beast,” “Sleeping Beauty” and “Cinderella.” Another episode follows the Pruitt family as they navigate love, loss, romance and terror, filmed on location in “Music City,” Nashville, Tennessee.

This season’s guest stars include Paul Wesley (“The Vampire Diaries”) as Tucker Reed, Carrie-Anne Moss (“The Matrix,” “Jessica Jones”) as Rebecca Pruitt, Odette Annable (“House,” “Supergirl”) as Maddie Pruitt, Eka Darville (“Jessica Jones”) as Beau Morris, Matt Lauria (“Kingdom,” “Friday Night Lights”) as Jackson Pruitt, Natalie Alyn Lind (“The Gifted,” “The Goldbergs”) as Ashley Rose Pruitt, and Ashley Madekwe (“Salem,” “Revenge”) as Simone Garland. Danielle Campbell (“The Originals”) returns to TELL ME A STORY this season in a recurring role, as Olivia Moon. Garcelle Beauvais (“Spider-Man Homecoming”) as Veronica Garland, Caleb Castille (“Wu Tang: An American Saga”) as Ron, and Christopher Meyer (“The Affair”) as Derek round out the cast with recurring roles.

“The first season of Tell Me a Story turned conventional fairy tales on their heads, interweaving and modernizing three classic stories into a compelling thriller for today’s audiences, in a way only Kevin Williamson can,” said Julie McNamara, executive VP of original content at CBS All Access in a statement when the series was renewed in December. “We can’t wait to surprise and entertain viewers with a whole new set of tales next season.”

Tell Me a Story is produced by Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and is written and executive-produced by Kevin Williamson, with Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor, and Michael Lohmann.

Season One of Tell Me a Story is currently available to stream on CBS All Access. The first season was Set in modern-day New York City, and weaved together the tales of “The Three Little Pigs,” “Little Red Riding Hood” and “Hansel and Gretel” into a new story of love, loss, greed, revenge, and murder. The cast included James Wolk, Billy Magnussen, Dania Ramirez, Danielle Campbell, Dorian Missick, Michael Raymond-James, Davi Santos, Sam Jaeger, Zabryna Guevara with Paul Wesley and Kim Cattrall.

