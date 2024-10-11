Terrifier 3 Reveals Art The Clown’s Supernatural Origin Story

Art The Clown’s origin story has always been a mystery. Throughout the first two Terrifier films, there was never a reason given for why Art is doing what he’s doing and why he is terrorizing the general public with some of the most gruesome kills in cinematic history. While Terrifier 3 doesn’t reveal what made Art become the killer clown we’ve come to know and love, it has revealed how he is connected to the supernatural, and how he cheated death. Alongside Art’s supernatural ties dissected in his third outing, horror fans also received a better understanding of the Pale Girl and what she’s been up to since her Terrifier 2 debut.

Warning. If you have yet to catch Terrifier 3 in theaters, be forewarned that we will be diving into massive spoiler territory. For Terrifier fans, viewers know that the first movie ended with Art taking his own life while he was cornered by the police following a Halloween night of terror. Rolled into a morgue, Art The Clown springs back from the dead and is even given healing abilities by a mysterious force. Said force is “The Pale Girl”, who was presented as a little girl that looked like an even scarier, smaller version of the slasher villain. Not only does Terrifier 3 reveal how Art returned from the grave but did so in a way where a character spells it out to the audience with a handy dandy note.

Art The Clown’s Origin

Following the traumatic events of Terrifier 2, the sequel’s star characters, Sienna and Jonathan, are trying to move on with their lives. In the off-screen events between the previous film and the latest entry, Sienna’s brother goes to great lengths to discover how Art became a ghoulish force of nature. Here’s what Jon had to say regarding Art’s ties to the supernatural after doing some serious digging:

“We have to destroy the little girl before it’s too late. Destroy her because she’s inhuman. A Demon. Sometimes demons try to break into our world only they can’t do it alone, they have to choose a vessel, someone recently deceased who functions as a bridge between worlds. But not just anyone, someone sinister, depraved, the worst kind of evil, like a serial killer. If a demon enters this world in the flesh, a counterpart must be appointed to stop it from becoming too powerful, It’s you Sienna. As long as you’re alive, they’re vulnerable. And they know it.”

The Pale Girl Returns

The Pale Girl in Terrifier 2, played by Amelie McLain, was more a spirit than anything else, appearing to Art throughout various points in the sequel. While McLain doesn’t return for Part 3, the demonic presence jumps into the body of the first film’s “Final Girl”, Victoria Heyes played by Samantha Scaffidi. By taking over the faceless woman’s body, the Pale Girl is able to do serious damage and goes to extremes that might even put Art to shame at the end of the day.

The Pale Girl found her perfect match in Art The Clown, though Terrifier 3’s ending presents an interesting future for our legendary slasher villain. Thanks to Sienna once again claiming her mystical sword due to a last-minute save from her cousin Gabby, the latest final girl takes Vicky’s head clean off and sends the demonic force back to the underworld. What this means for Art is that, potentially, he no longer has supernatural backing to make him close to invincible. While he makes it out of the third entry alive, he isn’t quite happy with his current state of affairs.

Terrifier x Sienna’s Future

Since Sienna is deemed to be Art’s “counterpart”, Terrifier 3 drops several bread crumbs as to her own powers that she received in fighting the twisted clown. The final girl witnesses what appears to be a statue of the Virgin Mary controlling a demon to make her sword, while having flashbacks of her own father seemingly knowing the horror that was coming her way. Should this trilogy become a quartet, it’s a safe bet that Sienna will have at least one more film to fight Art, potentially to the death.

While not set in stone, Terrifier creator and director Damien Leone confirmed earlier this year that a fourth film will eventually arrive. Considering Terrifier 3 might take the number one spot at the North American box office this weekend, Art might be sticking with horror fans for quite some time. With Art The Clown no longer having the power of the Pale Girl acting as his safety net, we might see a far more desperate killer clown in the fourth film and hopefully, his full origin story will be revealed.

