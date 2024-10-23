Terrifier Art the Clown One:12 Collective Figure Is On Sale Now

Terrifier Art the Clown One:12 Collective figure

The box office for Terrifier 3 has proven that moviegoers still have a big appetite for slasher films (an appetite that they’ll quickly lose after they witness Art the Clown’s gruesome kills). The Funko Pops based on the Terrifier series and Blu-rays have also been big sellers. Now the question is, how do fans feel about a high-end Art the Clown figure from Mezco Toyz? Let’s find out.

As is always the case with Mezco’s One:12 Collective figures, the accessories are to die for. Art the Clown includes 3 interchangeable head portraits, 11 interchangeable hands, and a whole bunch of maniacal weapons for them to wield. There’s also a decapitated head with a delightful light-up function, sunflower glasses, his signature garbage bags, blood FX and more. Pre-orders are available now here at Entertainment Earth priced at $115 with free U.S. shipping. It’s set to arrive in April, and you won’t be charged until it ships. A full breakdown of the features and accessories can be found below.

Terrifier Art the Clown One:12 Figure Features:

One:12 Collective body with over 28 points of articulation

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Three (3) interchangeable head portraits

Eleven (11) interchangeable hands: Two (2) pairs of weapon holding hands (L&R) One (1) pair of relaxed hands (L&R) One (1) pair of posing hands (L&R) One (1) horn holding hand (L) One (1) syringe holding hand (R) One (1) scalpel holding hand (R)



Costume:

Top hat

Blood-stained clown suit

Weathered clown shoes

Accessories:

One (1) decapitated head with light-up function

One (1) brain

One (1) pair of sunflower glasses

Two (2) garbage bags

One (1) flamethrower

One (1) cat o’ nine tails

One (1) hacksaw

One (1) table leg

One (1) knife-edge hammer

One (1) hammer

One (1) horn

One (1) butcher knife

One (1) cleaver knife

Three (3) blood FX (attach to knives)

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

“Terrifier 2‘s remarkable success was driven not only by the insatiable appetite for new and thrilling horror icons like Art the Clown but also by its unparalleled theatrical release and marketing, along with its unyielding spirit,” Director Damien Leone said in a previous statement about Terrifier 3‘s release. “In a cinematic landscape where risk-taking is scarce, I will continue to push boundaries in Terrifier 3, and I can’t wait for you to see what’s in store for Art the Clown.”

Per the synopsis, “In Cineverse and Bloody Disgusting’s Terrifier 3, directed once again by Damien Leone, Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) is set to unleash another round of chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they peacefully drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve.”