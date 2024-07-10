Terrifier Art The Clown Funko Pops Are On Sale Now

Terrifier Funko Pops

Once again, Funko delivered a big slate of new Pop figures this week, but one of the standouts is a wave of figures inspired by the Terrifier series of horror films, which will get a third installment On October 11th. Indeed, the wait for Art the Clown Funko Pops is finally over, and there are several options to choose from. If you’re lucky, there’s even a chance to score a Chase.

The collection includes a Funko Pop of Art the Clown with a knife, a bloody Art, and Art on a bike in the common lineup. There’s also a an Art the Clown wearing sunflower sunglasses exclusive that offers up a chance to randomly score a limited edition bloody Chase figure. Pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth (free U.S. shipping on orders $79 or more), and here on Amazon. The Art the Clown With Glasses Pop is a Funko exclusive that you can grab right here while it lasts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On Instagram, series creator Damien Leone had the following to say about Terrifier being honored with Funko Pops:

“I can honestly say there’s nothing cooler than this! I’ve been dying to share this news for almost a year and now that I see people are pre-ordering, it’s time to share! We have an official line of Art the Clown funko pops. As a funko collector, I must say this is one of the biggest honors and a dream come true! Most importantly I’m excited for you guys because I can’t tell you how many Terrifier fans have come up to me over the years asking when an official Pop is gonna be released! Well, here they are and I really hope you enjoy them.”

What Is Terrifier 3 About?

“Terrifier 2 marked the next horrifying chapter in the Art the Clown saga; in which the demonic killer, portrayed by David Howard Thornton, returns with a vengeance. Lauren LaVera became a breakout star and fans across the world embraced her as the next Final Girl. Terrifier veteran Samantha Scaffidi reprised her role as Victoria Heyes, and horror icon Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp) and professional wrestler Chris Jericho (AEW) made unforgettable cameos that had audiences talking.

“Set one year after its predecessor, Terrifier 2 continued the gruesome story of Art the Clown and his insatiable thirst for murder. When a sinister force resurrects Art, he is once again upon the unsuspecting residents of Miles County. Back for another Halloween, Art sets his sights on a teenage girl and her little brother, portrayed by LaVera and Elliott Fullam, respectively, delivering a chilling and relentless tale of horror. “

Terrifier 3 stars David Howard Thornton, who is once again reprising his role as Art the Clown. Lauren LaVera is reprising her role as Sienna, with co-stars including Samantha Scaffidi, Elliot Fullam, AEW star Chris Jericho and Daniel Roebuck, who is set to debut as Santa Claus. Franchise creator/writer/director/producer Damien Leone is once again at the helm, and series producer Phil Falcone is also back.

Terrifier 3 hits theaters on October 11th. The first two Terrifier films are now streaming on Peacock.