Texas Chainsaw 3D Star Was Unaware of the Film’s Confusing Timeline While Filming

The narrative of 2013’s Texas Chainsaw 3D delivered audiences an unexpected connection to the original 1974 The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, though it left audiences, and star Alexandra Daddario, scratching their heads about the franchise’s timeline. The film took place in the present day, ultimately revealing that Daddario’s character was a baby during the events of the original movie, which would have made her character almost 40 years old. At the time of shooting, Daddario was in her mid-20s, leading people to wonder if they had misinterpreted context clues and that she wasn’t really playing a character more than 10 years her senior or if this was a continuity error.

“I heard this before. No, I did not,” Daddario confirmed with ComicBook.com when asked if she knew about the film’s confusing timeline. “I think that this was a film that was made to sell in a certain way, and they decided to ignore some of the history of Texas Chainsaw, which I know because hardcore fans have brought it to my attention before. But they took creative license, and I think that we ended up with a really fun movie and I’m lucky to have gotten the role, but I have heard that.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film featured technology that would have been used in the 2010s and wouldn’t have existed in the ’90s, yet the characters are played as college-aged kids, with no hint that they were all in their late 30s. The actress noted that franchise continuity seemingly wasn’t the most important directive with the film, as she noted, “I was not aware when I was cast that that was what was going on. But, let’s be fair, I’m not sure that’s the biggest plot hole.”

The film was written by Adam Marcus, who previously revealed that his script was meant to take place in the ’90s, with the studio then making specific changes without clarifying these character details.

“Our draft took place in the early 1990s, but the finished film took place now, which makes no sense,” Marcus admitted to The Agony Booth. “The original film was in the 1970s, and the main character is in her 20s, which is why the script took place in the ’90s. It didn’t make any logical sense, and it’s frustrating.”

Daddario can next be seen in the psychological thriller Night Hunter.

When police detective Marshall (Henry Cavill) and local vigilante Cooper (Ben Kingsley) arrest a serial killer targeting women, they discover his game has just begun. The hunt is on as the murderer masterminds a series of deadly attacks from behind bars. Now in a desperate race against time, Marshall and Cooper fight to stay one step ahead of their suspect’s deadly plan. Also starring Stanley Tucci, Night Hunter is a pulse-pounding thriller where the only way out is through the mind of a killer. Tick-tock.

Night Hunter lands in select theaters and On Demand this Friday. Stay tuned for details on the future of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre series.

Were you confused by these details in the film? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!