Texas Chainsaw Massacre Poster Offers New Look at Leatherface

With the debut of the upcoming Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel just weeks away, Netflix has unveiled a new poster for the film, which gives fans a good look at Leatherface for the first time since they went into seclusion following the chaos they caused back in 1973. Given the passionate following of the franchise and the various incarnations of the figure over the years, fans are sure to have passionate opinions about the look of the villain in the upcoming sequel, though we might have to wait until the sequel actually arrives to make a judgment on the mask’s effectiveness. Check out the poster before the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre hits Netflix on February 18th.

Netflix describes the new film, “Melody (Sarah Yarkin), her teenage sister Lila (Elsie Fisher), and their friends Dante (Jacob Latimore) and Ruth (Nell Hudson), head to the remote town of Harlow, Texas to start an idealistic new business venture. But their dream soon turns into a waking nightmare when they accidentally disrupt the home of Leatherface, the deranged serial killer whose blood-soaked legacy continues to haunt the area’s residents — including Sally Hardesty (Olwen Fouéré), the sole survivor of his infamous 1973 massacre who’s hell-bent on seeking revenge.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Much like the current revival of the Halloween franchise, this upcoming film is set to be a direct continuation of the original 1974 The Texas Chain Saw Massacre that doesn’t rely on any of the information revealed in any other sequel. The last big-screen installment in the series, Texas Chainsaw 3D, attempted a similar approach but that film failed to resonate with audiences.

While the consistent villains in the franchise has understandably been Leatherface and the Sawyer family, this new installment has found some exciting ways to connect to Tobe Hooper’s original film. Sally, who managed to escape the Sawyers in the first film, will be returning for this new installment, though with original actor Marilyn Burns having passed away, Fouéré is taking over the part. Additionally, as announced just earlier this week, John Larroquette is returning to serve as the opening narrator of the sequel, who similarly delivered the chilling introduction to the original film.

The new Texas Chainsaw Massacre will debut on Netflix on February 18th.

What do you think of the new poster? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!