Full Texas Chainsaw Massacre Sequel Synopsis Teases the Terror of the New Installment

After months of mystery regarding the upcoming Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel, horror fans have been given an abundance of updates about the project to be excited about over the past week, which includes photos, a trailer, and now an official synopsis from Netflix that gives us more insight into what to expect in the terrifying new experience. While previous teases about the upcoming film had confirmed that fans would get to see the character of Sally from the original The Texas Chain Saw Massacre return, this new synopsis confirms she has a score to settle with the deadly Leatherface. The new Texas Chainsaw Massacre is set to hit Netflix on February 18, 2022.

Netflix describes the new film, “Melody (Sarah Yarkin), her teenage sister Lila (Elsie Fisher), and their friends Dante (Jacob Latimore) and Ruth (Nell Hudson), head to the remote town of Harlow, Texas to start an idealistic new business venture. But their dream soon turns into a waking nightmare when they accidentally disrupt the home of Leatherface, the deranged serial killer whose blood-soaked legacy continues to haunt the area’s residents — including Sally Hardesty (Olwen Fouéré), the sole survivor of his infamous 1973 massacre who’s hell-bent on seeking revenge.”

In the decades since the original film hit theaters in 1974, the franchise has been expanded and continued in a variety of ways, creating one of the more complicated canonical narratives for a horror series, given how many installments ignore the events of predecessors or reboot the core concepts. The one unifying concept across the entire series is Leatherface and the Sawyer family, with this upcoming film set to be the first to see Sally serve as a key component of its narrative.

The new installment has often been described as being a direct sequel to the original film, earning comparisons to the 2018 Halloween and how that film ignored all films in the franchise outside the debut installment. Despite this narrative approach, producer Fede Álvarez previously hinted that this project won’t necessarily erase the events of what came before it.

“When I say ‘direct sequel’ I wouldn’t say it skips everything,” Álvarez confirmed to Entertainment Weekly. “When movies do that, sometimes it feels a bit disrespectful to all the other films. Some people love Texas Chainsaw 2. I love a lot of things about that movie — it’s so wacky and of its time. But the rest is such a mess canon-wise. I think it’s up to you to decide when and how the events of the other movies happen.”

In this regard, it would seem as though none of the sequels tie into the story, but this new film doesn’t directly negate their events.

