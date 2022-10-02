Eli Roth and 50 Cent Team Up for Trio of Original Horror Movies

'Tis the season for horror movies, and horror movie news. Eli Roth is no stranger to the genre, having helmed Cabin Fever, Hostel, and more. Now, the director is back and he's teaming up with rapper Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson who has appeared in many movies throughout his career. According to Deadline, Roth and Jackson will be making three horror movies together titled The Gun, Trackmaster, and Creature House.

Roth and Jackson have made a three-feature film deal with 3BlackDot that is expected to focus on BIPOC representation. Electromagnetic Productions will also produce alongside Jackson's G-Unit Film & Television. The three films have already found their writers. Kirkland Morris (BMF) will be tackling The Gun. You can read the description here: "When a young man with a bright future seeks to get revenge for his father's murder, he finds a gun that is haunted by an evil force."

Justin Calen-Chenn (Bel-Air) will be writing Trackmaster. You can read the description here: "A burgeoning rap duo uses a beat of mysterious origins in their new single and accidentally unleashes an ancient spirit that brutally murders anyone who hears it. After the young rappers make this discovery, the race is on to stop the song's release."

Dallas Jackson (Blumhouse's Thriller) and Kevin Grevioux (Underworld) are writing Creature House. You can read the description here: "After the untimely death of a legendary make-up and visual effects guru, a group of his friends and foes gather at his studio, only to find themselves trapped in the artist's horror movie museum as the exhibition creatures supernaturally come to life."

"It was extremely important to me that through my horror slate we focus on increasing BIPOC representation. I feel like I have the best team in place here to do so," Jackson said in a statement.

"I'm a huge fan of 50 as an artist and producer and am so excited to bring these stories to life. The whole team has put together an exciting trio of films which will terrify and thrill audiences globally," Roth added.

"We partner with innovative creators to tell stories of high cultural impact that are often overlooked," Regi Cash, 3BlackDot CEO, shared. "This horror film slate, in partnership with 50 Cent and Eli Roth, couldn't be closer to the mark. We look forward to adding to the canon of thrilling black horror."

Stay tuned for more updates on The Gun, Trackmaster, and Creature House.