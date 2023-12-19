Thanksgiving Stars Address Secret Killer Theories and Franchise's Future (Exclusive)

In Eli Roth's Thanksgiving, a ruthless killer who sported a John Carver mask, a figure from Plymouth, Massachusetts' history, was knocking off victims heading towards the November celebration, before the killer was ultimately unmasked and their connection to the crimes was confirmed. The slasher's blend of humor and horror made it a hit with fans and critics alike, resulting in the announcement of a sequel, which is expected for 2025. Given that Roth has already mentioned he hasn't completed a sequel script, fans are curious about what that sequel will explore, with stars Nell Verlaque and Milo Manheim recently addressing the franchise's future. Thanksgiving is in theaters and available to rent or buy on PVOD now.

WARNING: Mild spoilers below for Thanksgiving

"Eli did call me before it was announced that there would be a sequel, and he has many ideas. I probably cannot share them, but I do believe I will be coming back. I hope so," Verlaque shared with ComicBook.com about a possible return. "I know he wants to have me back, which is an honor. I think he's going to outdo himself, so I'm excited to see what comes to fruition."

Manheim added, "I'm excited to see Thanksgiving 2, whether or not I'm in it, so we'll see. But I can't wait. Personally, Ryan, he doesn't feel like his story is fully told yet, so let's finish his story or just get it going."

Thanksgiving is described, "After a Black Friday riot ends in tragedy, a mysterious Thanksgiving-inspired killer terrorizes Plymouth, Massachusetts -- the birthplace of the holiday. Picking off residents one by one, what begins as random revenge killings are soon revealed to be part of a larger, sinister holiday plan. Will the town uncover the killer and survive the holidays...or become guests at his twisted holiday dinner table?"

Even though the film's finale confirmed that only one character was credited with the kills, some fans think another individual could have helped the murderer. The stars offered their own thoughts on such a possibility.

"I think that's an awesome idea. And may I just say, I went through the whole script and asked myself, does it make sense that it's just one person? And it is possible that it is one," Manheim shared. "It's also possible that he had help in some way, but none of the cast knows what that help would be. And I don't think Eli knows at this point, either. Well, I guess we'll figure it out in Thanksgiving 2, but that's a great theory."

As far as whether she has a theory for a second killer, Verlaque confessed, "I do. I will not reveal, but I do. I think if that were, as Milo said, discussed in the second movie, I have a feeling I know."

Given how few horror movies center around Thanksgiving, it's assumed that the second film will also take place around the holiday, but if the franchise pivoted to another holiday, the stars have some ideas of their own.

"I had no idea until it just hit me: Hanukkah. Hanukkah doesn't have a horror movie that I know of yet, and I think that you could do a lot of interesting stuff," Manheim admitted of another holiday that deserves a horror movie. "Personally, I want to go deeper into Thanksgiving, but if we're shifting holidays, the possibilities are endless."

He added, "You also have great murder weapons: menorah, dreidel. Yarmulke, tzitzits to strangle someone. I'm really getting into my Jew vibes right now."

Verlaque suggested another winter holiday, teasing, "I want to say New Year's because it is always a horror for me. I hate it. And everyone is also drunk. It's just something waiting to happen. So I feel like maybe Hanukkah, New Year's, we've got some ideas to pitch."

