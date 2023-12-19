Thanksgiving Stars Open Up About Their Holiday-Themed Slasher

One of the most anticipated horror movies of the year was Eli Roth's Thanksgiving, as audiences first caught a glimpse of it as a fake trailer back in 2007's Grindhouse, with the filmmaker finally expanding the concept into a feature-length slasher more than 15 years later. The film was a big success when it was unleashed last month, resulting in the announcement of a sequel, but due to the actors' strike, the stars of the film weren't able to discuss the project before its release. With the strike resolved and the film landing on PVOD today, stars Nell Verlaque and Milo Manheim now get to address a number of unanswered questions about the experience. Thanksgiving is out now to buy or rent on PVOD and also in theaters.

Thanksgiving is described, "After a Black Friday riot ends in tragedy, a mysterious Thanksgiving-inspired killer terrorizes Plymouth, Massachusetts -- the birthplace of the holiday. Picking off residents one by one, what begins as random revenge killings are soon revealed to be part of a larger, sinister holiday plan. Will the town uncover the killer and survive the holidays...or become guests at his twisted holiday dinner table?"

ComicBook.com caught up with Verlaque and Manheim to talk about the development of their characters, the true killer in the narrative, and the franchise's future.

WARNING: Mild spoilers below for Thanksgiving

ComicBook.com: Nell, I wanted to start with you. I know that while filming the movie you had a playlist that you would listen to and I wondered what was on this playlist to be in the Thanksgiving vibe?

Milo Manheim: I'm so curious about this. I didn't know this.

Nell Verlaque: Yes, this is true. It'd be so funny if I had the happiest [music], The Beach Boys. There were a few different ones, very dark music. A lot of it is ... Okay, I'll just name some of it. I had a lot of Radiohead on there. I feel like it really puts you in that headspace of very, I don't know, like the world doesn't exist, and that's what I needed. A lot of Ethel Cain, I don't know if you know her, but really good. And yeah, anything that was ... I did listen to some classical music. Anything that puts you in a meditative state, I would say, is what I listened to.

That's a huge relief because I felt like I was going to feel 400 years old when you named contemporary musicians, but since I know what you've mentioned, I'm very relieved.

Verlaque: Thanks. Well, yeah, I think it has to have that, I think Jessica has this old-soul character about her, or quality about her, and I didn't feel like she would really listen to modern pop music. It felt like something that was very old and a lot of Bob Dylan, things like that, that I used. So I hope that that came through.

It did. Milo, one of the things that I loved so much about your character, your performance, and just the overall tone of the movie is that we don't totally know if you're an asshole or not.

Manheim: Right? Thank you for saying that.

It's all through the eye of the beholder. Did he just get a bad rap or is he actually more of a manipulative person? And so for you, obviously your character doesn't think he's an asshole, but did you think your character was an asshole?

Manheim: Okay, first of all, great question all around, everything. It is just perfect.

Verlaque: I personally think he's an asshole. I'm just kidding.

Manheim: The whole cast made that very clear to me the whole time.

No, when I auditioned for it, I did it like a psycho, did it like an asshole, did it like a villain. I booked the role in the audition, so I was like, "This is how it's supposed to be done." I get to set, Eli's like, "You're actually a super nice guy. He ends up with Jess in the end, and we root for him," which rocked my world. I had no idea what to do. So on one hand, Eli subconsciously planted this seed in my head where deep down I feel sh-tty because that's how I rehearsed it. But I'm trying to just be nice, not really kind, which makes him untrustworthy. But on the other hand, I really wanted to be a red herring. I didn't even know if that's really what the script called for.

They never say, "You're supposed to think it's this person now and this person here." You have to make those decisions for yourself. But when you said, "Of course, my character doesn't think he's an asshole," that's so true. When you think about the character-building, you have to think about it as Milo for Ryan. But Ryan just loves Jess. That was his big thing, and you can interpret that in an insane way or in a lovely way depending on the eye of the beholder. Oh, I love that question so much. Thank you for asking. Thanks for the phrasing.

I tried to say "asshole" as many times as possible to really hammer it home and speak on behalf of all audiences who might view you through that lens as Nell also clearly does. She was quick to point out.

Verlaque: Asshole who we love.

You can both weigh in on this and it might speak more to Milo, given how audiences saw your character. There's some theories that there actually was a secret second killer who was involved in all of this. I wondered what your thoughts were. If you think maybe there is a second killer, Milo, maybe you took part, but were able to keep it a secret.

Verlaque: I've heard about this theory.

Manheim: That's awesome. You've heard about this? Because this is the first time I'm hearing about this.

Verlaque: I'm in with what the kids are doing.

Manheim: Gotcha. You're in touch with the younger generation. I think that's an awesome idea. And may I just say, I went through the whole script and asked myself, does it make sense that it's just one person? And it is possible that it is one. It's also possible that he had help in some way, but none of the cast knows what that help would be. And I don't think Eli knows at this point, either. Well, I guess we'll figure it out in Thanksgiving 2, but that's a great theory.

Nell, you said you've heard these theories. Do you have your own personal opinion, do you think you know who a second killer could be?

Verlaque: I do. I will not reveal, but I do. I think if that were, as Milo said, discussed in the second movie, I have a feeling I know.

Manheim: Let's call after the interview. Let's have a FaceTime.

Talking about two killers, that hearkens back to the first Scream, some of the other Scream movies, and I think one of the biggest points that people talked about with Thanksgiving is how much it really felt like this '90s slasher revival. For you as a fan of these kinds of horror movies, do you see that as a point of pride or is there something bittersweet about it? Like, "Hey, we're doing our own thing. Don't just compare us to what came before,"?

Verlaque: I appreciate that question. I think a little bit of both. I think that it's nice to be put in the same category as those amazing classics. And I also think that, naturally, because this hasn't been done before, we are creating something that is original and authentic and unique. So I don't think we really have to worry about being compared to other ones. It's great that we just have the same -- that we're mentioned in the same sentence as those great slashers.

I know Eli has said that, because there's Christmas, there's Halloween horror movies, he's mentioned he thinks it's time for an Easter horror movie.

Verlaque: Does he now?

Manheim: That's so Eli, a killer bunny hopping around. Watch out for your eggs.

Whether the future of the Thanksgiving franchise pivots to another holiday or not, what is another holiday that you think finally deserves a slasher or monster movie, whether you get to star in it or not?

Manheim: I actually wasn't ... I had no idea until it just hit me: Hanukkah. Hanukkah doesn't have a horror movie that I know of yet, and I think that you could do a lot of interesting stuff.

Verlaque: Oh, I want to say New Year's because it is always a horror for me. I hate it. And everyone is also drunk. It's just something waiting to happen. So I feel like maybe Hanukkah, New Year's, we've got some ideas to pitch.

Manheim: Yeah, that time of year. Personally, I want to go deeper into Thanksgiving, but if we're shifting holidays, the possibilities are endless.

With Hanukkah, you've got the eight nights, so that's like a built-in countdown towards a final reveal.

Manheim: You also have great murder weapons: menorah, dreidel. Yarmulke, tzitzit's to strangle someone. I'm really getting into my Jew vibes right now.

We already know another Thanksgiving is on the way and it sounds like Eli hasn't even started writing it yet, that he's got some other stuff lined up. But has he told you at all any of the ideas that he's planning? Are we just getting one sequel? Could this be a trilogy? Do you know if you're coming back? Have you heard anything from Eli about the future of the franchise?

Verlaque: Eli did call me before it was announced that there would be a sequel, and he has many ideas. I probably cannot share them, but I do believe I will be coming back. I hope so. I know he wants to have me back, which is an honor. I think he's going to outdo himself, so I'm excited to see what comes to fruition.

Manheim: I'm excited to see Thanksgiving 2, whether or not I'm in it, so we'll see. But I can't wait.

You've got to be back. You've got to come in late in the third act. Ryan's a hero.

Manheim: Personally, Ryan, he doesn't feel like his story is fully told yet, so let's finish his story or just get it going.

Verlaque: I feel like there's a lot more here for us.

Manheim: I feel that way too, Nell. I'm so happy.

Verlaque: I'm so glad we're on the same page.

And hey, listen, as someone born and raised in Massachusetts, I'm happy to come back for any sort of Black Friday mayhem scenes. Happy to bring Dunkin' to set for people if that's all I get to do.

Verlaque: If we could get Ben Affleck in it, that would be chef's kiss. Just you two coming with some Dunkin'.

Myself and Ben Affleck, that's all the people want. That's all the Thanksgiving fans want is the two most famous Massachusetts residents. Absolutely. Well, thank you both so much for taking the time to chat. Super excited to get to talk to you about this movie and can't wait for Thanksgiving 2.

Verlaque: Thank you so much. Nice to talk to you.

Manheim: You're the best. Thanks for the time.

Thanksgiving is available now to rent or buy on PVOD and in theaters.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity. You can contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter.