The Banana Splits Horror Movie Home Video Release Details Announced

Hanna-Barbera’s Banana Splits are making a return to the screen courtesy of Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and SYFY, and while you will recognize Bingo, Fleegle, Snorky, and Drooper from your childhood, you definitely have not seen them in a movie quite like this. That’s because The Banana Splits Movie is an original feature-length film that puts a horror spin on the classic characters, following a boy named Harley and his family as they head to a taping of the classic TV show.

Unfortuntation what was meant as a Birthday celebration for Harley turns into something altogether more deadly, with a rising body count in place of the presents expected. Now Harley, his mother, and some new friends will try and escape this nightmare, creating something altogether new with the Banana Splits brand.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Get nostalgic and horrified all at the same time while watching the trippy 60’s characters in this all-new tale about fear, power, and an oversized puppet rock-band,” said Mary Ellen Thomas, WBHE, Vice President, TV Marketing, Family & Animation. The Banana Splits Movie is a throwback to a fanatical children’s series with a horror-genre twist — and we can’t wait for the band to get back together for a new generation of fans!”

The Banana Splits Movie stars Dani Kind (Wyonna Earp) as Beth, Finlay Wojtak-Hissong (The Kindness of Strangers) as Harley, Romeo Carere as Austin, Steve Lund (Street Legal, Schitt’s Creek) as Mitch, and Sara Canning (The Vampire Diaries, A Series of Unfortunate Events, War for the Planet of the Apes) as Rebecca. The beloved Bingo, Fleegle, Snorky and Drooper are voiced by Eric Bauza (Looney Tunes Cartoons, Woody Woodpecker, UniKitty!). The film is written by Jed Elinoff & Scott Thomas (Raven’s Home, My Super Psycho Sweet 16) and directed by Danishka Esterhazy (Level 16) with music by Patrick Stumph (Fall Out Boy, Gnome Alone).

The movie is produced by Blue Ribbon Content in association with Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and SYFY, and you can check out all the special features below.

DVD SPECIAL FEATURES

– Banana Splits: Behind the Horror



DIGITAL AND BLU-RAY COMBO PACK SPECIAL FEATURES

– Banana Splits: Behind the Horror

– Terror on Set

– Breaking News! The Banana Splits Massacre

The Banana Splits Movie will hit digital platforms on August 13th and DVD and Blu-ray on August 27th. The film will also debut on television on SYFY.