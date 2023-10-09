Director Rob Savage Says There Are Ideas for a Sequel to The Boogeyman (Exclusive)

All things considered, The Boogeyman had a decent run at the box office earlier this year. The Stephen King adaptation ended up grossing $82.3 million worldwide, likely earning a little cash for the 20th Century horror. Though a sequel has yet to be ordered from the studio, Boogeyman helmer Rob Savage tells us he has a splendid idea that will both work as a sequel, or as a standalone flick.

"I tell you what: there's an idea for a sequel that me and Mark Haymen have, which is one of the best movie ideas that I've ever heard or ever been a part of developing," Savage tells ComicBook.com's Chris Killian. "Even if it wasn't a Boogeyman movie, it would still be a unique, completely fresh horror movie that has the potential to be a classic. The fact that it can so tie in so perfectly to the story we told in The Boogeyman. I'm so excited for it, but I don't know if that'll happen. The studio will decide that and the fans will decide that and people flock to it when it goes to Hulu."

This isn't the first time Savage has touted a potential sequel, with the filmmaker previously telling us the idea may be better served as a standalone film or something adjacent to The Boogeyman.

"I'm really praying that this movie plays well enough to get a sequel because we've got an incredible idea for a sequel," Savage told ComicBook.com. "Me and the team, and Mark Heyman who wrote this one. I think you'd have to include this cast of characters, they're so fundamental to the character and the personality of this movie. That being said, it comes at the horror in a different way. It feels like its own thing. And it's the kind of horror movie that, even if it wasn't a sequel, it would be something I'd be so excited to do, and a story I'd really love to tell. But to make it as a sequel to this movie, in the world of Boogeyman, would be a dream. So I hope this movie doesn't flop so I can come make that."

The Boogeyman is on Digital now and comes to Blu-ray and DVD on October 10th.