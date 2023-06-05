The Boogeyman Director Teases a "Whole Horror Movie" Worth of Prequel Lore

In director Rob Savage's adaptation of Stephen King's The Boogeyman, audiences meet Lester Billings (David Dastmalchian), a man with a disturbed past who claims to have been haunted by an otherworldly entity. Both in the film and the original short story, there's a lot that audiences don't know about the figure, though Savage recently recalled that there was a deep dive into the character's background, which could serve as a horror movie in its own right. It's unclear whether there is an intention of turning that material into its own project, yet it confirms just how much thought went into bringing the figure to life for the movie. The Boogeyman is in theaters now.

"We got into a lot of backstory, me and David, about where Lester had come from, what he wants from this interaction. We meet him, he's almost in the third act of his own horror movie," Savage shared with Screen Rant. "He's ready to face this thing down, but there's a whole horror movie that exists before the credits [start] that leads him there."

In both the original story and in the film, Lester is tormented by a figure that kills his children, though Lester is seemingly to blame, even if he isn't directly accused. In Savage's film, the creature then torments a family who is reeling from the death of their mother, with Lester taking a backseat to the major storyline.

Even if the franchise doesn't explore the events that preceded The Boogeyman, Savage also teased that there's storytelling potential for a sequel.

"I'm really praying that this movie plays well enough to get a sequel because we've got an incredible idea for a sequel," Savage told ComicBook.com. "Me and the team, and Mark Heyman who wrote this one. I think you'd have to include this cast of characters, they're so fundamental to the character and the personality of this movie. That being said, it comes at the horror in a different way. It feels like its own thing. And it's the kind of horror movie that, even if it wasn't a sequel, it would be something I'd be so excited to do, and a story I'd really love to tell. But to make it as a sequel to this movie, in the world of Boogeyman, would be a dream. So I hope this movie doesn't flop so I can come make that."

