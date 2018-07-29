‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Release Date Announced

If you’ve been eagerly anticipating the debut of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, it looks like your wait could soon be over!

Netflix has announced that its latest live-action series will debut its 10-episode first season on October 26th. The horror-inspired series is expected to follow Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka), as she navigates her way through life as a young witch. The announcement came at Netflix’s Television Critics Association panel on Sunday (via TV Guide).

In addition to Shipka, the cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina includes Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Miranda Otto, Jaz Sinclair, Tati Gabrielle, Chance Perdomo, Michelle Gomez, Ricard Coyle, and Bronson Pinchot.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was first announced to be in development late last year, with fans eager to see how the adaptation would come together. And even before the series’ early promotional material came out, expectations were already pretty high.

“After I read the script, I became immediately obsessed with the role, with how Sabrina is portrayed and how badass the whole thing is,” Shipka told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “It’s going to be really dark and really cool, and have this very like macabre take on everything. I’m really pumped to be a witch. Who wouldn’t be?”

“I mean, I love The Crucible, and I love kind of the like dark Rosemary’s Baby vibe of things,” Shipka added. “And this is the direction that it’s going to go, which is really fun.”

And while the series is billed as being within the same universe as The CW’s hit series Riverdale, those involved with the older series have said that crossovers won’t be happening anytime soon.

“The decision was ultimately made to move to Netflix to make these Riverdale and Sabrina shows completely separate universes.” Riverdale star Lili Reinhart said earlier this year. “I don’t really know what Roberto’s plan is for Sabrina or what aspect of the supernatural or magic will be used. I know that doesn’t exist in Riverdale. At least right now. So it wouldn’t make sense for those two worlds to collide.”

Are you excited to see Chilling Adventures of Sabrina? Let us know what you think in the comments below.