The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Star Weighs in on Possible Spinoff

Following the release of The Conjuring in 2013, the proper series has earned three entries, but the overall franchise has expanded in exciting ways, earning spinoffs, sequels, and prequels. The most recent film, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, introduced fans to Eugenie Bondurant's "The Occultist" character, with the actor herself thinking the character's journey could be continued in another film, even if there aren't currently any confirmed plans for such a movie. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is out now on Digital HD and hits 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 23rd.

"I think it's perfectly natural for The Occultist to continue on in The Conjuring universe," Bondurant shared with ComicBook.com about a possible spinoff. "I do. I mean, that's my personal point of view. But I can't say that I will ... Things remain to be seen."

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It reveals a chilling story of terror, murder, and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they’d ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense.

Even if there aren't official plans for a spinoff, fans can turn to DC Comics, who have released three issues of the series The Conjuring: The Lover, which serves as a prequel for the Occultist.

The Conjuring: The Lover expands the tragic story of Jessica, a college freshman returning to campus after winter break, bringing with her the anxieties of last semester’s poor grades, the awkwardness of facing a boy she wishes she’d never slept with, and an undeniably unnerving feeling of being watched. Jessica soon comes to realize that something evil has made her its target, and it will not rest until it has her in its unholy grip. But why did this sinister presence set its sights on a seemingly normal college freshman?

This terrifying series will also feature backup stories that further explore the mysteries of the dreaded artifact room of Ed and Lorraine Warren from The Conjuring Universe. Issue #1 contains a bloodcurdling story exploring the frightening origin of one of the items from the Warrens’ haunted artifact room, written by comics superstar and Dark Nights: Death Metal mastermind Scott Snyder, with art by Denys Cowan (Hardware, The Question: The Deaths of Vic Sage). In issue #2, writer Che Grayson (Bitch Planet: Triple Feature) and artist Juan Ferreyra (Green Arrow) double down on the fear with another tale of a cursed item from the artifact room.

The Conjuring: The Lover #4 is expected to hit shelves on September 7th.

