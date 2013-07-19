The Conjuring Fan Pointing Out Ed and Lorraine Warren Wardrobe Detail Goes Viral

✖

The third movie in The Conjuring franchise (the flagship title that is, not counting the spinoffs) has been playing in theaters and on HBO Max for a week and a detail that goes back all the way to the 2013 original film in the series has only just now been noticed. Twitter user @aloeverafarmiga made a post online about Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson's wardrobe as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, noting that Wilson's tie almost always matches the skirt that Farmiga is wearing. Their tweet, with four examples from all three movies, has over 4k retweets and 13k favorites, and if you look closely you'll see they're right!

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It marks Farmiga and Wilson's fourth time on screen as Ed and Lorraine Warren, playing fictional versions of the real-life "paranormal investigators." Though the real-life Warrens are long gone, and have a shady past that isn't present in the films, the relationship that the two actors playing them in the franchise have cultivated has proven to be a major selling point for fans, but also for the pair that act in the projects.

"They are (a) personification of love. It is a love story for me," Farmiga said at a press event for the latest film. "It's more of a love story than it is a horror story to me, and that's what makes it so unique and successful, and that's why I enjoy coming back. I think that message of love, not only the Warrens for each other, but for the work that they do, and for the people that they help, that selflessness, that compassion, that embodiment of love is really, really something Holy, and special, and that makes it digestible, and beautiful."

No because I’ve never noticed how her skirt and his tie always match- send help pic.twitter.com/FdQOffRnZ0 — becca (@aloeverafarmiga) June 7, 2021

"That's something that one that sets us apart from other horror franchises," Wilson added. "You're following the good guys throughout, instead of the villain."

It's yet to be confirmed if The Conjuring franchise will continue past the latest film in the series, though more spin-offs remain in development as both a sequel to The Nun and a solo film for "The Crooked Man" have been in the works for some time. On one end there is a sense of finality to "The Devil Made Me Do It" and on the other it's become one of the few movies that's a certified hit at the box office during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Devil Made Me Do It director Michael Chaves told SlashFilm that the series remains James Wan's "baby" and that he would likely have a hand in shaping its next entry even if he didn't direct it.

“I am so excited to see the Warrens go outside of the haunted house, and just take on cases that are surprising and exciting," he said. "I think there’s so much interesting material for them to explore. I also just love how we start pulling out the thread of Satanism and the Satanic Panic. And as [the franchise] heads into the ’80s, where that really became a thing, I feel like that could be really exciting to see as well.”

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.