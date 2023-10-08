The Craft Writer Hints That a Musical Adaptation Could Be on the Way

Iconic 1990s teen horror classic The Craft might just be getting a musical adaptation. Speaking with Bloody Disgusting, The Craft writer Peter Filardi revealed that he's been approached regarding a Broadway musical version of The Craft and while it's still in the discussion phase, it's something he'd "love" if it actually happens.

"We really just started discussing it," Filardi said. "[The Craft] was my story, and I got the story credit so that gives me something called separate rights, which covers theater. I didn't even know that! These people with a track record of doing Broadway musicals approached me and asked me if I had the rights and if I was interested, Once lawyers determined that I did have the rights, I said, 'I'm definitely interested,' I've just given them a free shopping agreement, and they're going to try to set it up. I would love it if it happened."

What is The Craft About?

In The Craft, after transferring to a Los Angeles high school, Sarah (Robin Tunney) finds that her telekinetic gift appeals to a group of three wannabe witches who happen to be seeking a fourth member for their rituals. Like Sarah, Bonnie (Neve Campbell), Rochelle (Rachel True), and Nancy (Fairuza Balk) have troubled backgrounds and when combined with their nascent powers lead to dangerous consequences. The film was released on May 3, 1996 and was a surprise hit, bringing in a $55.6 million worldwide box office against a %15 million budget. The film has since gone on to be a cult favorite. A sequel, The Craft: Legacy was released in 2020, but received mixed to poor reviews from critics.

Mean Girls Musical Movie Recently Got a Release Date

Another fan favorite film, Mean Girls, got the Broadway musical treatment and now, that musical is getting the feature film treatment. The movie adaptation of the stage musical adaptation of Mean Girls is set to arrive in theaters on January 12, 2024, as well. Mean Girls is set to star Angourie Rice (Spider-Man: Far From Home) as Cady, the role originated by Lindsay Lohan in the film. The movie will also feature Reneé Rapp (Sex Lives of College Girls) as Regina George, a role she also played on Broadway, as well as Auli'i Cravalho (Moana) as Janis, and Jaquel Spivey (Broadway's A Strange Loop) as Damian.

The Office alum Jenna Fischer is playing Ms. Heron, the role that Ana Gasteyer played in the original 2004 film, and Girls5eva star Busy Philipps will be playing Mrs. George, the role originated by Amy Poehler. Jon Hamm is set to play Coach Carr while Emily in Paris' Ashley Park, who originated the role of Gretchen Wieners in the Broadway musical, will have a cameo role in the film. Other cast members include Avantika (Senior Year) and Christopher Briney (The Summer I Turned Pretty). Earlier this year, Tina Fey confirmed that she will also be featured in the film alongside Tim Meadows.

Would you be interested in a The Craft Broadway musical? Let us know in the comment section.