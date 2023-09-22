Mean Girls Musical Movie Sets Release Date

Mean Girls was released in 2004 and became an instant teen movie classic. In 2017, the film was adapted into a stage musical which is now being adapted into a film, taking the same journey as movie-turned-musical-turned-movie-musical The Producers. Fans have been eagerly awaiting news of the new movie's release date, which was finally confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter. In addition to being released on January 12th, 2024, Mean Girls is now coming to the big screen.

The new version of Mean Girls was originally scheduled to go straight to Paramount+, but THR reveals the film will now get a theatrical release. Mean Girls is set to star Angourie Rice (Spider-Man: Far From Home) as Cady, the role originated by Lindsay Lohan in the film. The movie will also feature Reneé Rapp (Sex Lives of College Girls) as Regina George, a role she also played on Broadway, as well as Auli'i Cravalho (Moana) as Janis, and Jaquel Spivey (Broadway's A Strange Loop) as Damian.

The Office alum Jenna Fischer is playing Ms. Heron, the role that Ana Gasteyer played in the original 2004 film, and Girls5eva star Busy Philipps will be playing Mrs. George, the role originated by Amy Poehler. Jon Hamm is set to play Coach Carr while Emily in Paris' Ashley Park, who originated the role of Gretchen Wieners in the Broadway musical, will have a cameo role in the film. Other cast members include Avantika (Senior Year) and Christopher Briney (The Summer I Turned Pretty). Earlier this year, Tina Fey confirmed that she will also be featured in the film alongside Tim Meadows. There are also rumors that other members of the original film's cast will be showing up to cameo.

Will the Mean Girls Music Change in the New Movie?

The Broadway show's music was created by Jeff Richmond who recently spoke with The Holywood Reporter about the upcoming film, and teased some changes to the Broadway songs.

"What we're trying to do [with the movie] is take the score that sounds like a Broadway score — in a good way — and [give] the movie a fresher palette," Richmond explained. "To make it sound more like stuff you want to listen to on Spotify, as opposed to when you're sitting eighth row center at a Broadway theater or the Pantages. It's kind of making it a fresher, younger take on the whole thing. We're kind of reinvented the music for the movie, so it's really fun."

Nadina Hassan, who plays Regina George in the touring version of the musical, added, "We're one of just a handful of girls who get to play these roles professionally and at this level, and that's such a blessing. Because now, when the movie comes out, what we've done will also get to be shared with so many other people who maybe weren't able to come see us on tour or weren't able to go see the Broadway cast. I always feel so lucky to just be a part of this legacy."

Mean Girls is heading to theaters on January 12th, 2004, almost 20 years after the original film hit theaters.