The Evil Dead Groovy Collection 4K Blu-ray Box Set Gets Slashed By Amazon
A very groovy Evil Dead 4K Blu-ray box set is on sale that includes almost everything Ash Williams.
Lionsgate Home Entertainment unveiled The Evil Dead Groovy Collection 4K UHD Blu-ray box set with (almost) all of the Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) that you can handle. Specifically, The Evil Dead, The Evil Dead II, and the entire Starz Ash vs Evil Dead television series (Blu-ray only). It also includes a ton of bonus features – including The Evil Dead DVD, which includes over three hours of content. There's even a book for collectors.
If that sounds good to you, you'll be happy to know that Amazon has slashed the price to tiny, bloody bits. It's available for only $53.43 here on Amazon right now, which is a discount of 33% and not far off from an an all-time low. Of course, the lack of the 1992 Army of Darkness film prevents this set from being truly great. It's no surprise though – rights issues with De Laurentiis Company is the likely culprit here. This is the same reason why Army of Darkness didn't factor into the Ash vs Evil Dead timeline. However, you can purchase Army of Darkness in 4K UHD separately on Amazon in standard and SteelBook editions.
THE EVIL DEAD 4K BLU-RAY + BLU-RAY
- Audio Commentary with Writer-Director Sam Raimi, Producer Robert G. Tapert, and Star Bruce Campbell
THE EVIL DEAD DVD
- One by One We Will Take You: The Untold Saga of The Evil Dead
- The Evil Dead: Treasures from the Cutting Room Floor
- Life After Dead: The Ladies of The Evil Dead
- The Ladies of The Evil Dead Meet Bruce Campbell
- Unconventional
- At the Drive-In
- Reunion Panel
- Discovering The Evil Dead
- Make-Up Test
- Trailer
- TV Spots
EVIL DEAD II 4K BLU-RAY + BLU-RAY
- Bloody and Groovy, Baby! — Tribute to Sam Raimi's Evil Dead II
- Audio Commentary with Writer-Director Sam Raimi, Actor Bruce Campbell, Cowriter Scott Spiegel, and Special Makeup Effects Artist Greg Nicotero
- Swallowed Souls: The Making of Evil Dead II
- Cabin Fever: Behind the Scenes of Evil Dead II
- Road to Wadesboro: Revisiting the Shooting Location with Filmmaker Tony Elwood
- Evil Dead II: Behind the Screams
- The Gore the Merrier
- Still Galleries
- Audio Commentary
"ASH VS EVIL DEAD" THE COMPLETE COLLECTION BLU-RAY
Season 1:
- Inside the World of Ash
- How to Kill a Deadite
- Best of Ash
- Audio Commentaries
Season 2:
- Season 2 First Look
- Inside the World of "Ash vs Evil Dead"
- Up Your Ash
- Women Who Kick Ash
- Puppets Are Cute
- Dawn of the Spawn
- Bringing Henrietta Back
- The Delta
- How To Kill a Deadite
- Fatality Mash-Up
- Audio Commentaries
Season 3:
- Season Overview
- Inside the World of "Ash vs Evil Dead"
- Audio Commentaries
TECHNICAL SPECS
- Subtitles:
- The Evil Dead: English, Spanish, English SDH
- Evil Dead II: Spanish, French, German, English SDH
- Ash vs Evil Dead: Spanish, French, English SDH (Spanish and French Seasons Two and Three only)
- 4K Blu-ray Audio:
- The Evil Dead: English 5.1 Dolby TrueHD
- Evil Dead II: English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, Spanish 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio, French 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, German 2.0 Mono DTS-HD Master Audio
- PLUS: DOLBY VISION
- Blu-ray Audio:
- Ash vs Evil Dead: English 7.1 Dolby TrueHD, Spanish 2.0 Dolby Surround, French 5.1 Dolby Audio (French Seasons Two and Three only)