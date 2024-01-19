The Evil Dead Groovy Collection 4K Blu-ray Box Set Gets Slashed By Amazon

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Lionsgate Home Entertainment unveiled The Evil Dead Groovy Collection 4K UHD Blu-ray box set with (almost) all of the Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) that you can handle. Specifically, The Evil Dead, The Evil Dead II, and the entire Starz Ash vs Evil Dead television series (Blu-ray only). It also includes a ton of bonus features – including The Evil Dead DVD, which includes over three hours of content. There's even a book for collectors.

If that sounds good to you, you'll be happy to know that Amazon has slashed the price to tiny, bloody bits. It's available for only $53.43 here on Amazon right now, which is a discount of 33% and not far off from an an all-time low. Of course, the lack of the 1992 Army of Darkness film prevents this set from being truly great. It's no surprise though – rights issues with De Laurentiis Company is the likely culprit here. This is the same reason why Army of Darkness didn't factor into the Ash vs Evil Dead timeline. However, you can purchase Army of Darkness in 4K UHD separately on Amazon in standard and SteelBook editions.

THE EVIL DEAD 4K BLU-RAY + BLU-RAY

Audio Commentary with Writer-Director Sam Raimi, Producer Robert G. Tapert, and Star Bruce Campbell

THE EVIL DEAD DVD

One by One We Will Take You: The Untold Saga of The Evil Dead

The Evil Dead: Treasures from the Cutting Room Floor

Life After Dead: The Ladies of The Evil Dead

The Ladies of The Evil Dead Meet Bruce Campbell

Unconventional

At the Drive-In

Reunion Panel

Discovering The Evil Dead

Make-Up Test

Trailer

TV Spots

EVIL DEAD II 4K BLU-RAY + BLU-RAY

Bloody and Groovy, Baby! — Tribute to Sam Raimi's Evil Dead II

Audio Commentary with Writer-Director Sam Raimi, Actor Bruce Campbell, Cowriter Scott Spiegel, and Special Makeup Effects Artist Greg Nicotero

Swallowed Souls: The Making of Evil Dead II

Cabin Fever: Behind the Scenes of Evil Dead II

Road to Wadesboro: Revisiting the Shooting Location with Filmmaker Tony Elwood

Evil Dead II: Behind the Screams

The Gore the Merrier

Still Galleries

Audio Commentary

"ASH VS EVIL DEAD" THE COMPLETE COLLECTION BLU-RAY

Season 1:

Inside the World of Ash

How to Kill a Deadite

Best of Ash

Audio Commentaries

Season 2:

Season 2 First Look

Inside the World of "Ash vs Evil Dead"

Up Your Ash

Women Who Kick Ash

Puppets Are Cute

Dawn of the Spawn

Bringing Henrietta Back

The Delta

How To Kill a Deadite

Fatality Mash-Up

Audio Commentaries

Season 3:

Season Overview

Inside the World of "Ash vs Evil Dead"

Audio Commentaries

TECHNICAL SPECS

Subtitles:

The Evil Dead: English, Spanish, English SDH



Evil Dead II: Spanish, French, German, English SDH



Ash vs Evil Dead: Spanish, French, English SDH (Spanish and French Seasons Two and Three only)

4K Blu-ray Audio:

The Evil Dead: English 5.1 Dolby TrueHD



Evil Dead II: English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, Spanish 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio, French 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, German 2.0 Mono DTS-HD Master Audio



PLUS: DOLBY VISION