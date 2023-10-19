The Exorcist: Believer Makeup Artist Shows Full-Body Photos of Creepy Demon From Film

Much like the original The Exorcist, David Gordon Green's The Exorcist: Believer might have been about supernatural terrors, but the film focused more on the victims of these possessions than delivering depictions of demons themselves. This doesn't mean that the film was totally devoid of demons, however, with makeup artist Christopher Nelson taking to his Instagram page to show off a frightening glimpse at a creature crafted for the film that only earned incredibly brief screen time. With the film still in theaters, we can't quite analyze the movie the way we'll be able to on home video, though the below photos will surely see fans wanting to revisit the experience.

"We are really proud of our Lamashtu Demon make-up on the amazing [Lize Johnston] for The Exorcist: Believer," Nelson captioned the photo. "A LOT of hard work went into her by so many artists. This consisted of a harness, skullcap, and partial body suit. Full head and body prosthetics, dentures, and lenses by [Eye Ink FX]. Applied on the day by myself, Kevin Kirkpatrick, and Dave Dupuis. All labwork and build done at the amazing [Vincent Van Dyke Effects] who will tag everyone involved. More full body shots to come."

In the comments of the post, many fans expressed disappointment that they didn't get a better look at the creature, with some claiming they didn't see it at all while others said they did see the demon, even with its brief screen time. Some fans also pointed out how they witnessed the demon at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights, who then expected to see the creature in the film, only to be disappointed to not get more glimpses of it.

In the original The Exorcist, the demonic Pazuzu is only briefly seen in a handful of moments, though director William Friedkin's decisions to show Pazuzu are in much more deliberate moments, allowing those images to stand out a bit more to audiences.

The Exorcist: Believer is described, "Since the death of his pregnant wife in a Haitian earthquake 12 years ago, Victor Fielding (Tony winner and Oscar nominee Leslie Odom, Jr.; One Night in Miami, Hamilton) has raised their daughter, Angela (Lidya Jewett, Good Girls) on his own. But when Angela and her friend Katherine (newcomer Olivia O'Neill), disappear in the woods, only to return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, it unleashes a chain of events that will force Victor to confront the nadir of evil and, in his terror and desperation, seek out the only person alive who has witnessed anything like it before: Chris MacNeil."

The Exorcist: Believer is in theaters now.

What do you think of the creature? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!