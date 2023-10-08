How Does The Exorcist: Believer's Audience Score Compare To Its Critics Score On Rotten Tomatoes?

David Gordon Green's The Exorcist: Believer is now playing in theaters, and while it did win the weekend box office, its earnings weren't what Blumhouse was hoping for. The production company paid $400 million for the rights to The Exorcist, and it only scored $27.2 million in its opening weekend. In addition to a lower-than-expected turnout at the box office, the new horror film isn't getting great reviews. The movie has a "Rotten" critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, and the audience score isn't much better.

At the time of the writing, The Exorcist: The Believer has a 57% audience score after 250+ reviews. The film's critics' score is currently only 23% after 180 reviews. ComicBook.com's Kofi Outlaw gave the reboot a 2 out of 5, and called it "an odd and misguided attempt at a direct sequel" that "fails to provide any new soul to the franchise."

Will The Exorcist: The Believer Get A Sequel?

Between The Exorcist: Believer's box office numbers and reception, it doesn't look likely that a follow-up will happen anytime soon. However, horror franchises are the most likely to continue after a flop. Director David Gordon Green recently spoke with ComicBook.com about the new film alongside producer Jason Blum, and his Halloween trilogy came up. During the chat, Green addressed whether or not he will be taking the same trilogy route with The Exorcist.

"Well, it's fun. We had a road map that thought, 'You know, if the world will embrace what we're making here, then we'll keep it going,'" Green explained. "So we have a nice road map, and then once we got into production, the movie took on a life of its own, and we took some detours on that road. But I'm excited that if this movie is well received and we can keep them cranking, we got some new avenues to explore."

What Is The Exorcist: Believer About?

You can read the official synopsis for The Exorcist: Believer here: "Since the death of his pregnant wife in a Haitian earthquake 12 years ago, Victor Fielding (Tony winner and Oscar® nominee Leslie Odom, Jr.; One Night in Miami, Hamilton) has raised their daughter, Angela (Lidya Jewett, Good Girls) on his own. But when Angela and her friend Katherine (newcomer Olivia Marcum), disappear in the woods, only to return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, it unleashes a chain of events that will force Victor to confront the nadir of evil and, in his terror and desperation, seek out the only person alive who has witnessed anything like it before: Chris MacNeil."

The film "also stars Emmy winner Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale, Hereditary) as Victor and Angela's neighbor, and Grammy winner Jennifer Nettles (Harriet, The Righteous Gemstones) and two-time Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz (Fosse/Verdon, Bloodline) as the parents of Katherine."

The Exorcist: Believer is now playing in theaters.