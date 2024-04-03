The Faceless Lady: Step Inside Eli Roth's New VR Series With This Clip (Exclusive)

Over the last few decades, filmmaker Eli Roth has explored unsettling stories in a variety of formats, with his latest project being the VR episodic series The Faceless Lady. Presented by Roth and written by Jerome Velinsky and directed by John William Ross (The Birch), ComicBook.com has an exclusive clip from The Faceless Lady that offers up just a glimpse of the terror that will be unfolding in the project, which also showcases the immersive technology fans can utilize to feel like they themselves are part of the story. You can check out the clip from The Faceless Lady below before the first two episodes premiere Thursday, April 4th at 5 p.m. PT in Meta Horizon Worlds. Note: To view this clip in the highest resolution, you can adjust the video by clicking the settings gear on the bottom right side of the clip, selecting Quality, and choosing to view in 8K or 4K.

The series is described, "Step inside Kilolc castle, a magnificent stone fortress deep in the Irish countryside and home to the infamous 'Faceless Lady,' a tragic spirit doomed to walk the crumbling manor for eternity. But her story is far from over, as three young couples are about to discover. Drawn to the castle by its mysterious owner, they have come to compete in historic Games. The winner shall inherit Kilolc Castle, and all that lies within it... both the living, and the dead."

In the second episode of the series, which is entitled "The Black Line," Imogen is determined to find a way off the Castle grounds, but not everyone is so sure the competition is as deadly as it looks -- especially as the second game begins. Meanwhile, secrets from Ella's childhood leave us wondering if her presence here is an accident.

The Ireland-set storyline is inspired by the real-life seventeenth-century Irish folklore of Lady Margaret Hodnett who is said to haunt Belvelly Castle in Cork stalking visitors through mirrors and reflective surfaces. Adapted for modern day with a supernatural twist, The Faceless Lady follows three couples who have been invited to a medieval castle in Ireland for a weekend competition where they will either win her games or lose their lives. This six-episode series is the first known scripted original VR live-action, stereoscopic (3D) series ever produced of its size.

Starring alongside Tara Lee (The Fall) and Staz Nair (Rebel Moon) in the series, The Faceless Lady cast includes Daisy Jelley (How to Date Billy Walsh), Mei Henri (Hijack), Ugo Onwughalu, Sophie Rebecca-Jones, and Ned Dennehy (Peaky Blinders).

Crypt TV, ShinAwiL, and Eli Roth, in partnership with Meta, are set to premiere their first scripted VR episodic series The Faceless Lady presented by Eli Roth, written by Jerome Velinsky and directed by John William Ross (The Birch). The Faceless Lady is produced by Crypt TV in partnership with Meta. The team bringing this immersive format for storytelling to life in VR includes executive producers Jack Davis and Darren Brandl (The Girl in the Woods) for Crypt TV, Eli Roth (Thanksgiving), and Larry Bass and Aaron Farrel of ShinAwiL. VR production services were rendered by Light Sail VR and co-executive producers Robert Watts and Matt Celia.

The Faceless Lady premieres its first two episodes Thursday, April 4th at 5 p.m. PT in Meta Horizon Worlds.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!