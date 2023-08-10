The Fall of the House of Usher Gets Premiere Date and First-Look Photos

Thanks to projects like Gerald's Game, The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and The Midnight Club, filmmaker Mike Flanagan has established himself as a go-to creative when it comes to bringing to life challenging and beloved horror stories, with his most recent series seeing him channeling Edgar Allan Poe. The upcoming The Fall of the House of Usher marks Flanagan's final partnership with Netflix, which looks to be adapting its namesake but likely also incorporating a number of other Poe stories. Netflix has released a poster for the upcoming series, first-look photos, and its October 12th release date.

The Fall of the House of Usher is described, "In this wicked eight-episode limited series based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe, ruthless siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher have built Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into an empire of wealth, privilege and power. But past secrets come to light when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying at the hands of a mysterious woman from their youth."

The series stars Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly, Mark Hamill, and Bruce Greenwood. Other members of the cast include Michael Trucco, T'Nia Miller, Paola Nuñez, Henry Thomas, Kyleigh Curran, Samantha Sloyan, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Willa Fitzgerald, Katie Parker, Malcolm Goodwin, Crystal Balint, Aya Furukawa, Daniel Jun, Matt Biedel, Ruth Codd, Annabeth Gish, Igby Rigney and Robert Longstreet.

Check out first-look photos of The Fall of the House of Usher below before it premieres on October 12th.