Netflix Confirms The Fall of the House of Usher Premiere Window

Among the many things that Netflix confirmed at their upfronts today was when Mike Flanagan fans can expect to see his next series, The Fall of the House of Usher. Based on the works of Edgar Allen Poe, Netflix confirmed that the series will premiere this fall, one can only assume that it will arrive in time for Halloween. Three of Mike Flanagan's four TV shows for Netflix, including The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and The Midnight Club, have all premiered in the early days of October, perhaps signaling that The Fall of the House of Usher will arrive in a similar timeframe.

Prior to the release of The Fall of the House of Usher, Mike Flanagan confirmed that despite having a multi-year deal with Netflix he would soon be taking his talents elsewhere. The writer/director announced that his deal would expire and he'd be taking his talents to Amazon and will create new shows and movies for Prime Video. In a previous interview, Flanagan said that The Fall of the House of Usher felt like "the perfect bow" for ending his era at Netflix as it includes several cast members from his other projects and a lot of the same themes.

Cast members in the series include Bruce Greenwood (Gerald's Game), Mark Hamill (Star Wars), Kate Siegel (Haunting of Hill House), Carla Gugino (Gerald's Game), Mary McDonnell (Battlestar Galactica), Zach Gilford (The Purge: Anarchy), Paola Nuñez (Bad Boys For Life), Annabeth Gish (Midnight Mass), Malcolm Goodwin (Reacher), Rahul Kohli (iZombie), Samantha Sloyan (Midnight Mass), JayR Tinaco (Another Life, Space Force), Willa Fitzgerald (Reacher), and Robert Longstreet (Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass).

A previously released synopsis for The Fall of the House of Usher reads as follows: "A man who has been invited to visit his childhood friend Roderick Usher. Usher gradually makes clear that his twin sister Madeline has been placed in the family vault not quite dead. When she reappears in her blood-stained shroud, the visitor rushes to leave as the entire house splits and sinks into a lake."

"This miniseries is a modern remix of some of the most iconic works of Edgar Allan Poe," Flanagan shared on Twitter previously about the series. "This miniseries is unique for Intrepid, we've never done anything quite like this before. I'm so grateful to be working with my long-time collaborator Michael Fimognari, who will be directing four of the eight episodes, and my producing partner and executive producer Trevor Macy. We'll see you on the other side. In the meantime, dim the lights, light a fire, and just imagine a deep voice in the dark, quietly intoning... 'Once upon a midnight dreary...'"