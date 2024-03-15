The First Omen Star Says Fan Theories About Prequel Are All Wrong

The upcoming prequel The First Omen will set the stage for the events seen in the original 1976 The Omen, but for fans who think they know everything about the new film, star Nell Tiger Free has been doing her research on internet rumors and she thinks everyone's theories are wrong. The actor didn't specifically detail those theories or how audiences have gotten those predictions wrong, but it sounds like there will be a lot of surprises in store for viewers, regardless of how well they might know the franchise. The First Omen is set to hit theaters on April 5th.

"I'm enjoying looking at everybody's theories [about the trailer] because everybody's wrong, baby!" Free shared with SFX Magazine, per GamesRadar+. "Everybody is wrong! I hope we scare the sh-t out of people."

In the movie, when a young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, she encounters a darkness that causes her to question her own faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate. The First Omen stars Nell Tiger Free (Servant), Tawfeek Barhom (Mary Magdalene), Sonia Braga (Kiss of the Spider Woman), Ralph Ineson (The Northman), with Charles Dance (Game of Thrones), and Bill Nighy (Living).

The original movie earned three sequels and also a remake, though none of those installments matched the effectiveness of the debut entry. Free expressed how she understands the apprehension people might have about this new chapter.

"Let's call a spade a spade here: the bar for these kinds of prequels and sequels and remakes, especially with these iconic horror franchises, is not particularly high," Free confirmed. "I think expectations might be low. It will be satisfying to show what we've made because I don't think that it's what people are going to be expecting, whatsoever."

The film is directed by Arkasha Stevenson based on characters created by David Seltzer (The Omen), with a story by Ben Jacoby (Bleed) and a screenplay by Tim Smith & Arkasha Stevenson and Keith Thomas (Firestarter). The producers are David S. Goyer (Hellraiser) and Keith Levine (The Night House) and the executive producers are Tim Smith, Whitney Brown (Rosaline), and Gracie Wheelan.

