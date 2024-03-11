The First Omen Gets Frightening New Trailer

The iconic horror franchise The Omen is set to be revived in April with the prequel film The First Omen, which just earned an all-new trailer. This new trailer might not showcase all of the twisted and terrifying elements of the film's narrative, but we get a number of glimpses at the intense tone of the experience, highlighting the religious-themed terrors the film has in store for audiences. Rather than heading for a Halloween-themed release date, the movie will be landing in theaters just after Easter, which is sure to evoke some intense experiences from audiences. Check out the new trailer for The First Omen below before it hits theaters on April 5th.

When a young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, she encounters a darkness that causes her to question her own faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate. The First Omen stars Nell Tiger Free (Servant), Tawfeek Barhom (Mary Magdalene), Sonia Braga (Kiss of the Spider Woman), Ralph Ineson (The Northman), with Charles Dance (Game of Thrones), and Bill Nighy (Living).

The film is directed by Arkasha Stevenson based on characters created by David Seltzer (The Omen), with a story by Ben Jacoby (Bleed) and a screenplay by Tim Smith & Arkasha Stevenson and Keith Thomas (Firestarter). The producers are David S. Goyer (Hellraiser) and Keith Levine (The Night House) and the executive producers are Tim Smith, Whitney Brown (Rosaline), and Gracie Wheelan.

In the original 1976 The Omen, a married couple's child dies immediately after being born, with the father accepting an offer to instead take home a baby who was just born whose mother passed away after giving birth. As the young child grows older, bizarre and terrifying events surround him, igniting speculation that this boy is the Antichrist.

The debut movie earned three sequels in Damien: Omen II, Omen III: The Final Conflict, and Omen IV: The Awakening, then earning itself a reboot in 2006. The concept attempted to pivot into the world of television in the '90s, though it only earned a pilot and failed to be picked up to series, but 2016 saw the debut of Damien, a series that served as a direct sequel to the debut movie, which ran for only one season.

The First Omen will hit theaters on April 5th.

