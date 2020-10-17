The Haunting of Bly Manor’s Rahul Kohli Shares Hilarious Star Wars Mash-Up

✖

Over the last week, Rahul Kohli has become known for playing Owen on The Haunting of Bly Manor, but the actor is also a big Star Wars fan. In fact, he recently joked online that he'd be playing a live-action version of Star Wars Rebels' Ezra Bridger. This led to some hilarious jokes and the actor trolling Star Wars fans this week on Twitter. Kohli also shared a fun Bly Manor/Star Wars mash-up that was inevitable when you consider his Bly character's name is Owen.

“Uncle Owen,” @PleaseBexcited tweeted. They inserted Kohli over Uncle Owen and changed the title to "The Haunting of Tatooine." Kohli replied, "'Luke! Take these vegetables to Paris will you, I want them chopped up before dinner.'" Awww! You can check out the fun picture below:

“Luke! Take these vegetables to Paris will you, I want them chopped up before dinner.” https://t.co/i6oUCHrXLy — Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) October 16, 2020

In a recent interview with GQ, Kohli was asked about playing the show's "village heartthrob."

"Do you know what made me laugh about that? I think I look terrible," Kohli shared. "I've got curtains, glasses and a mustache, and that’s the look that I said was correct for the time, but it doesn’t translate to our standards now. But Oliver [Jackson-Cohen], who plays Peter Quint, is ridiculously handsome by today’s standards even if you put him in ‘80s clothes. And I’ve gone for these authentic frames and this hairstyle that are out of fashion. And then there’s lines of dialogue about the village heartthrob—when I watched it I laughed out loud, because I’m like, 'What, him!?'”

The Haunting of Bly Manor and Hill House creator, Mike Flanagan, has a new Netflix series in the works titled Midnight Mass and the show is set to feature Kohli as well as more familiar faces from The Haunting series. The cast includes Annabeth Gish, Kate Siegal, and Henry Thomas. You can read a description for the new series below:

"Midnight Mass follows an isolated island community that experiences miraculous events — and frightening omens — after the arrival of a charismatic, mysterious young priest."

The Haunting of Bly Manor also stars Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Amelia Eve, T'Nia Miler, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, and Tahirah Sharif. The series is executive produced by Intrepid Pictures’ Trevor Macy and Flanagan along with Amblin Television’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey.

The Haunting of Bly Manor is now streaming on Netflix.