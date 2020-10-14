Star Wars: Haunting of Bly Manor Star Continues Trolling Fans About Playing Rebels Character

✖

If you watched The Haunting of Bly Manor this week, you probably became a fan of Rahul Kohli (that is, if you weren't already a fan from shows like iZombie). The actor has shared some fun behind-the-scenes info this week about his time on the Mike Flanagan horror series ranging from how they filmed the ambitious episode five to how he felt playing "the village heartthrob." The actor also took to Twitter this week to post about the show and included a hilarious troll. Last month, the actor jokingly hinted that he'd be playing a live-action version of Star Wars Rebels' Ezra Bridger. He brought the joke back this week with the perfect photo.

"I’m currently alone filming a new show and couldn’t celebrate the release of Bly Manor with my friends, family or the Bly cast, so I’ve treated myself to ONE can of Coke. Thank you all so much for watching, your tweets have made me smile! Cheers ❤️," Kohli wrote. In the photo, he's wearing a Lucasfilm shirt and has Ezra on his computer screen in the background. You can view the image in the tweet below:

I’m currently alone filming a new show and couldn’t celebrate the release of Bly Manor with my friends, family or the Bly cast, so I’ve treated myself to ONE can of Coke. Thank you all so much for watching, your tweets have made me smile! Cheers ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mP0zgHCmVg — Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) October 11, 2020

"Oh f*ck, I was just goofing around. Where the f*ck is my publicist? Please take over my social accounts," the actor joked after the initial post. Kohli then went on to say he was going to be logging off but did so while sharing a photo of himself with a beard and fan art of Ezra with a beard, noting, "Gonna go hide for a while, my bad everyone. Have a lovely rest of the day."

Clearly seeing that his original trolling was riling fans up, the actor went on to share an "apology" video.

"I was kidding, obviously. Big shout-out to the Star Wars fandom, I'm apart of it," Kohli expressed. "I'm not playing Ezra Bridger, at all, I was just goofing around. It's a fan-casting. I'd absolutely love to play that character, I'm a big fan of Rebels. I'm sorry for any hearts broken, I was just goofing around, just a silly fan-casting."

We're glad to see Kohli's Rebels bits are still going! Heck, maybe they'll lead to him actually being cast in the role, which we'd love to see!

The Haunting of Bly Manor is now streaming on Netflix.