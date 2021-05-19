Bruce Campbell Joining Joe Bob Briggs for This Week's The Last Drive-In

✖

This week will see two major horror personalities colliding on streaming service Shudder, as Friday's upcoming episode of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs will see The Evil Dead star Bruce Campbell dropping by to chat with the titular host. Also dropping by the program this week will be Maniac director William Lustig. Keeping in tradition with the series, the films that will be shown during the new episode won't be confirmed until the program airs, though Briggs and co-host Darcy "The Mail Girl" will surely tweet clues to fans ahead of the new episode. The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs premieres on the Shudder TV feed this Friday at 9 p.m. ET.

In The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs, Briggs, the world’s foremost drive-in movie critic, presents an eclectic horror movie double feature, interrupting the films to expound upon their merits, histories, and significance to genre cinema. The Last Drive-In premieres on Shudder’s live feed before being made available on demand; proving that an SVOD service can create appointment television, the show’s hashtag, #TheLastDriveIn, has trended in the top 10 on Twitter in the US during the premiere of every episode and special, often reaching number one.

Throughout the history of The Last Drive-In, Briggs' guests are often figures who were involved with the films being screened, but as evidenced recently with Eli Roth shedding insight on some Italian horror films, guests involved don't necessarily confirm what films will be shown. William Lustig directed all three Maniac Cop films, all of which are currently streaming on Shudder, with Campbell having appeared in the first two entries. This will surely make fans assume that at least one of these movies will be shown this week, though we can't rule out one of the films taking us by surprise.

Evil Dead fans will surely keep a close eye on the episode in hopes of getting hints from Campbell about the upcoming Evil Dead Rise, which Campbell claimed could start shooting before the end of the year.

“Planning to shoot the next Evil Dead movie in New Zealand later this year," Campbell previously shared with Knox News. "[It’s] set in a modern-day urban setting. It’s out of the woods.”

Tune in to The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs on the Shudder TV feed the Friday at 9 p.m. ET.

